Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2022-2026 - Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2026

The global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period.

C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



A confluence of factors is expected to drive growth in the market in the post COVID-19 period, including the declining cost per watt; enhanced aesthetics of BIPV; improving efficiency of c-Si modules as well as flexible thin-film panels; and unabated desire among residential and commercial building owners to 'go green'.

In the post COVID-19 period, BIPV adoption will be driven by anticipated rise in the construction activity in countries such as the US. In addition, there is also promise for BIPV technology adoption in developing economies such as China, India, Africa, and Latin America, which not only lack the infrastructure required for enabling traditional solar installations but also do not have the adequate grid infrastructure network. This implies that customers in such developing economies will move to distributed networks rather than choose the grid linked network, thus presenting significant potential for BIPV products.

New constructions, retrofits and refurbishment works in both commercial and residential sectors are expected to drive demand for BIPV products in the coming years. Advancements in technology that enhance efficiency as well as reduce silicon prices and thus BIPV costs is also expected to fare well for the market`s progress in the foreseeable future.

BIPV companies are also eyeing opportunities in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, particularly India for market expansion. Going forwards, building integrated PV is expected to generate significant economic interest in the future development of the low-energy housing market, and in PV roof applications and curtain wall installations.



By Application, Roofs Segment to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2026

Roofs are one of the most common applications of BIPV systems. This is because of the fact that pitched roofs at a specific angle are known to offer best energy harvesting. BIPV roof solutions make use of thin film as well as C-Si technologies.

While c-Si is the dominant technology, thin film technology finds use in case of shading caused by trees or structures such as chimneys that could lower efficiency levels if c-Si panels are used. Thin film technology is typically used only when crystalline modules cannot be used owing to their rigidity and heavy weight, or when the modules are required to be used on curved roofs.

Global market for Roofs (Application) segment is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$11.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.0% over the analysis period.

Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Roofs segment, accounting for 41.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

With COVID-19 Pandemic Crushing the Sentiment in the World Construction Sector, BIPV Market Set to Exhibit Substantial Decline in 2020

COVID-19 Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Weaken Construction Activity, Curtailing Demand for BIPV Solutions

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage BIPV Market

Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

An Insight into BIPV Technologies

Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies: A Comparison

Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies

Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature

BIPV Applications

Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications

As the New Age 'Building Envelope Material' and 'Power Generator', BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post COVID-19 Environment

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities

Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Analysis by Technology Type

C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain

Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains

Analysis by Application Type

Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market

With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing Set to Solidify its Dominant Position

Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment

BIPV Walls Seek to Widen Addressable Market

Facades: Niche Application Area

Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree of Fragmentation

Recent Market Activity

Glass Industry Players Seek Opportunities in BIPV Vertical

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 104 Featured)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Greatcell Energy Limited

First Solar, Inc.

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

Global Solar Energy, Inc.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.

Heliatek GmbH

Sharp Corporation

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding

AGC Inc.

BELECTRIC GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation

Ertex solartechnik GmbH

Onyx Solar Energy S.L.

Romag

Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for BIPV Market

Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for Future Growth

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next Wave of Growth in BIPV Market

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions

BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV Anticipates Parallel Momentum

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain

Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor

Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical

BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings

Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for BIPV in Retrofit Market

Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic Buildings Verticals

Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable Market for BIPV Solutions

Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology

Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D Programs

Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area

Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules

IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels

Meyer Burger's SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)

SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT) Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology

Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology

Organic Solar PV Cells

DysCrete Building Material

Solar Cloth PVs

Perovskite Materials

A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards

Growth Barriers & Restraints

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrv8wm

