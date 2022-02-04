Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report 2021: Cost-efficient Manufacturing, Low-Light Functioning Capability, and Appealing Aesthetics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Trends and Advances in Building Integrated Photovoltaics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BIPV innovation aims to identify new materials for cost-effective and efficient BIPV systems. Researchers also focus on developing optimized manufacturing processes to reduce the manufacturing costs of BIPVs.

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) integrates photovoltaics (PV) and building architecture. BIPVs serve as on-site power generators for buildings, resulting in energy costs saving and reducing the building's carbon footprint. Also, if the BIPV system interfaces with the power grid, the unused electricity may be exported to the utility for grid support purposes.

This research analyzes BIPV development in terms of materials used for manufacturing, technological advancements increasing operational efficiency, and developments in BIPV adhesive systems. Most technological developments focus on identifying or synthesizing novel materials for BIPV construction to improve the operational efficiency and cost effectiveness of BIPVs. Researchers are also developing BIPVs that can convert sunlight to electricity efficiently, even in low-light conditions.

For BIPV, buildings provide enough area for PV systems without requiring the use of additional ground and avoid electric transmission costs. In addition to the cost and energy-saving benefits, BIPVs provide an aesthetic edge to the building facade, making it look more appealing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Building Integrated Photovoltaics Industry

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings

2.1 Research Context

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Key Findings in BIPV Technology Advancements

3. Technology Snapshot

3.1 BIPV Gaining Traction as a Versatile Energy Harvesting Tool with Evolving Aesthetical, Economical, and Technical Benefits

3.2 While Crystalline Silicon Dominates the BIPV Market, Thin Film or Organic Material-based PV Solutions are Emerging Options

3.3 Widespread Applicability of BIPV Enhancing Commercial Deployment

3.4 Researchers Aim to Expand BIPV by Discovering Promising New Raw Materials and Developing Processes to Boost its Efficiency

3.5 Drivers Influencing the Widespread Adoption of BIPVs

3.6 Factors Limiting the Widespread Adoption of BIPVs

4. BIPV Landscape: Key Innovations

4.1 Technologies Enabling Efficient and Reliable BIPV Applications

4.2 CIGS Technology Enables Superior Low-light Efficiency Compared to c-Si

4.3 Organic PV Glass Coating Technology to Fabricate Energy-producing Solar Windows

4.4 Inkjet-printed, Ultra-thin, and Flexible Solar Cells Based on Perovskites

4.5 Spherical Solar Cells Capture Sunlight from All Directions for Energy Generation

4.6 Organic PV Technology Enabling Greater Efficiencies and Cost Reduction

4.7 CdTe PV Solar Modules Demonstrate High Efficiency

4.8 A-Si PVs Provide a Cost-effective Alternative to c-Si PVs

4.9 Silicone-based Sealants and Adhesives for BIPV Panels, Solar Modules, and Solar Arrays

5. Regulatory Landscape and IP Analysis

5.1 United States Leads in BIPV R&D Activity

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Identification of Novel Materials for BIPV Manufacturing

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Technological Advancements to Improve Solar Energy Conversion Efficiency under Low Light Conditions

6.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Partnership Ecosystem to Fast-track BIPV Development and Deployment

7. Key Industry Influencers

7.1 Industry Interactions

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pra4ta

