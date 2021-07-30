Global Building Maintenance Services Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge
- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights
- More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily
- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base
Jul 30, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The Building Maintenance Services market size is expected to grow by USD 171 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.
Request For a Free Sample Report
Building Maintenance Services Market Analysis
Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Building Maintenance Services research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.
The report provides insights on the following information:
- Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
- The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
- Supply chain margins and pricing models
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Building Maintenance Services Market
www.spendedge.com/report/building-maintenance-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
Related Reports on Managed Services Include:
- Synthetic Resins - Forecast and Analysis: The synthetic resins will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of the product, pricing, assessment of safety measures, and ability to cater to surges in demand.
- Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement Report: The plastic bags and pouches, prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Dyes and Pigments- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on processing capacity, geographic presence, existence of documented production processes and quality control systems, and production capabilities and product portfolio.
Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "Building Maintenance Services Market."
|
Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Forecast units
|
USD Billion
|
Geographies covered
|
North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC
|
Leading Building Maintenance Services suppliers
|
Sodexo SA, Compass Group Plc, ISS AS, ABM Industries Inc
|
Top Pricing Models
|
Fixed tariff pricing, Time and material pricing, and Guaranteed maximum price
Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!
Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.
Purchase Report Download License
This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Building Maintenance Services Market requirements following questions:
- Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
- Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
- Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
- What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Share this article