Global Building Management Systems Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022: Focus on the Digitalization of Buildings, Digital Twins, Sustainability, & Smart and Healthy Buildings

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BMS market is on an upswing and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026.

This research service covers the management and automation layers of BMS architecture and analyzes different commercial and industrial end-user segments.

Region-wise analysis has been provided for North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The base year is 2021, and market numbers have been forecast until 2026.

The global building management system (BMS) market is being revolutionized by increasing industry convergence and the emergence of innovative technologies.

This has led to a rapid increase in the digitalization of buildings, resulting in a spurt in demand for smart buildings and BMS systems. These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills towards technological expertise and collaborative efforts.



BMS is an advanced and effective way to operate and manage modern buildings to ensure occupant safety and comfort. It provides efficient, reliable maintenance and optimization through building automation, energy management, and other related systems.



COVID-19 has intensified the need for digitalization in buildings, placing a greater focus on the health and wellness of occupants. These factors, along with the increasing awareness for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings, act as a key growth accelerator for this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Building Management System (BMS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

Pricing Trends Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: The Digitalization of Buildings

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability in Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Smart and Healthy Buildings

