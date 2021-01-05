Global Building Panels Market Growth and Analytics 2020-2027 - Construction Industry to Show High Growth in Vacuum Insulation Panel Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Panels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Panels estimated at US$196 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Concrete Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$99.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



In the global Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Atas International, Inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Boral Ltd.

CRH PLC

DowDupont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fletcher Building Limited

Huntsman International LLC

Innovative Metals Company, Inc.

Kingspan Group PLC

Lafarge Precast Edmonton

LG Hausys Ltd.

Mueller, Inc.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

OCI Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Red Sea Housing Services

Saint-Gobain

The Murus Company, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Building Panels: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Building Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Top Vendors in Building Panels Market

Structural Insulated Panels is expected to Strong Market Growth in Coming Years

Construction Industry to Show High Growth in Vacuum Insulation Panel Market

Market Share by Type

Product Sales Volume Market Shares by Companies

Advantages and Disadvantages of Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

Advantages and Disadvantages of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



