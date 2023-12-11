Global Building Panels Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Quick Solution to Affordable Housing

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Building Panels Market to Reach $260.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Building Panels estimated at US$167.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Residential segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on building panels provides an overview of the global market, beginning with a focus on the impact of the pandemic on the US construction industry. It highlights building panels as crucial components that enable the construction of energy-efficient structures. Concrete panels are emphasized for their robustness and weather-resistant qualities. Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP) and Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) are discussed as innovative options. Wood panels are also highlighted for their versatility in various applications.

The report anticipates significant growth in the building panels market, driven by a boom in construction activity. The analysis is categorized by application, with a breakdown of sales between residential and non-residential sectors. End-use analysis is provided, focusing on applications in floors & roofs, walls, columns & beams, and staircases.

The competitive scenario is presented, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. The report assesses competitive market presence, categorizing players as strong, active, niche, or trivial on a worldwide scale. Recent market activity is summarized, highlighting the latest developments in the industry.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

Regional analysis offers insights into sales distribution between developed and developing regions. Geographic regions are ranked by CAGR for sales value from 2020 to 2027, including China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
  • World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
  • Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
  • Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
  • Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical
  • Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies
  • The 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Panels Market
  • Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector
  • Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)
  • Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance
  • Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend
  • Green & Energy-Efficient Building Activity Remains Tower of Strength for Structural Insulated Panel Market
  • Green Building & Cold Storage Applications Enable Structural Insulated Panel Market to Exhibit Decent Growth
  • Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Quick Solution to Affordable Housing
  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
  • Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
  • Urbanization: Major Growth Driver
  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
  • Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth
  • Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
  • Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction
  • Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems
  • Concrete and Structural Insulated Panels: Key Market Segments
  • Wide Spectrum of Applications Sets Strong Foundation for Vacuum Insulation Panels Market
  • Fiberglass Panels to Post Robust Volume Growth
  • Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities
  • Factors Adding Dynamism to the Market
  • Select Product Innovations and Trends Influencing the Market

