Global Building Technology B2B eCommerce Market Growth/Opportunities Report 2023 Featuring Siemens, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Trane, Signify, Acuity Brands, JLL Technologies, & Edgenta NXT

This research service focuses on B2B eCommerce in the building technology (BT) industry and its related business growth opportunities.

The publisher segments the BT industry into building automation systems (BAS); light-emitting diode (LED) lighting; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; and facility management (FM). The study examines B2B eCommerce as an independent online sales channel owned proprietarily by BT industry participants. Third-party online channels or third-party marketplaces are excluded from the scope of the study.

B2B eCommerce acts as an additional and important avenue in BT companies' omnichannel marketing strategies, which establish an integrated and modern sales method that enhances the customer experience. However, the buying process is a hybrid one, and purchases above a certain value or with extensive requirements will require offline transactions and advice from sales personnel. In addition, customers expect a B2C experience when buying from BT companies.

Virtual tours are trending alongside the online simulation of select products and services. Moving forward, product and service customization through B2B eCommerce is likely to see improvement with the increased adoption of virtual simulation due to technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Six growth opportunities are identified, and they cover 3 major strategic imperatives, that is, Customer Value Chain Compression, Innovative Business Models, and Disruptive Technologies.

Companies with B2B eCommerce channels or digital service offerings mentioned in this study include

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Carrier

Trane

Signify

Acuity Brands

JLL Technologies

Edgenta NXT

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technology (BT) Business-to-Business (B2B) eCommerce Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

3. Global Trends

Global Trends - Internet

Top Trends to Watch Out For

Top Trends Impacting BT

4. Global B2B eCommerce Trends

B2B eCommerce in the United States

B2B eCommerce in Europe

Development Milestones

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - B2B eCommerce in Building Technologies

Top Reasons to Expand B2B eCommerce

B2B eCommerce Themes and Implications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Sales Channel Roadmap

B2B eCommerce in BAS

B2B eCommerce in LED Lighting

B2B eCommerce in HVAC

B2B eCommerce in FM

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - B2B eCommerce Practices in Building Technologies

B2B eCommerce Ecosystem in BT

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Signify

Acuity Brands

Carrier

Trane

JLLT

Edgenta NXT

Other Notable Participants with B2B eCommerce Channels

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 1 - Cognitive Supply Chain Management for Seamless eCommerce

Growth Opportunity 2 - CRM for Personalized eCommerce Experiences

Growth Opportunity 3 - eCommerce Offering Customized Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Subscription and XaaS Sales through eCommerce

Growth Opportunity 5 - Interactivity for a Unique Purchase Experience in eCommerce

Growth Opportunity 6 - Data Analytics to Power Up PWA-based and Headless eCommerce

