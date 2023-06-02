Global Building Technology B2B eCommerce Market Growth/Opportunities Report 2023 Featuring Siemens, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Trane, Signify, Acuity Brands, JLL Technologies, & Edgenta NXT

This research service focuses on B2B eCommerce in the building technology (BT) industry and its related business growth opportunities.

The publisher segments the BT industry into building automation systems (BAS); light-emitting diode (LED) lighting; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; and facility management (FM). The study examines B2B eCommerce as an independent online sales channel owned proprietarily by BT industry participants. Third-party online channels or third-party marketplaces are excluded from the scope of the study.

B2B eCommerce acts as an additional and important avenue in BT companies' omnichannel marketing strategies, which establish an integrated and modern sales method that enhances the customer experience. However, the buying process is a hybrid one, and purchases above a certain value or with extensive requirements will require offline transactions and advice from sales personnel. In addition, customers expect a B2C experience when buying from BT companies.

Virtual tours are trending alongside the online simulation of select products and services. Moving forward, product and service customization through B2B eCommerce is likely to see improvement with the increased adoption of virtual simulation due to technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Six growth opportunities are identified, and they cover 3 major strategic imperatives, that is, Customer Value Chain Compression, Innovative Business Models, and Disruptive Technologies.

Companies with B2B eCommerce channels or digital service offerings mentioned in this study include

  • Siemens
  • Schneider Electric
  • Carrier
  • Trane
  • Signify
  • Acuity Brands
  • JLL Technologies
  • Edgenta NXT

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technology (BT) Business-to-Business (B2B) eCommerce Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Introduction

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Definitions

3. Global Trends

  • Global Trends - Internet
  • Top Trends to Watch Out For
  • Top Trends Impacting BT

4. Global B2B eCommerce Trends

  • B2B eCommerce in the United States
  • B2B eCommerce in Europe
  • Development Milestones

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - B2B eCommerce in Building Technologies

  • Top Reasons to Expand B2B eCommerce
  • B2B eCommerce Themes and Implications
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Sales Channel Roadmap
  • B2B eCommerce in BAS
  • B2B eCommerce in LED Lighting
  • B2B eCommerce in HVAC
  • B2B eCommerce in FM

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - B2B eCommerce Practices in Building Technologies

  • B2B eCommerce Ecosystem in BT
  • Siemens
  • Schneider Electric
  • Signify
  • Acuity Brands
  • Carrier
  • Trane
  • JLLT
  • Edgenta NXT
  • Other Notable Participants with B2B eCommerce Channels

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity Ecosystem
  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Cognitive Supply Chain Management for Seamless eCommerce
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - CRM for Personalized eCommerce Experiences
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - eCommerce Offering Customized Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Subscription and XaaS Sales through eCommerce
  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Interactivity for a Unique Purchase Experience in eCommerce
  • Growth Opportunity 6 - Data Analytics to Power Up PWA-based and Headless eCommerce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avm1eh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

