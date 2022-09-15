Global Building Thermal Insulation Market (2022 to 2027) - High Energy Requirements Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material (Glasswool, Stonewool, Plastic Foam), Application (Roof Insulation, Floor Insulation, Wall Insulation), Building Type (Residential, Non-Residential) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building thermal insulation market will grow to USD 35.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 28 billion in 2022.

The use of building thermal insulation has witnessed significant growth because of the increasing requirement for improved heating and cooling comfort and better fire resistance of building thermal insulation materials, such as glass wool, stone wool, and plastic foams. The key factors driving the building thermal insulation market are the recovery in new construction of residential and non-residential buildings worldwide.

Plastic foam material is projected to be the fastest-growing type of building thermal insulation market during the forecast period

By material, the building thermal insulation market is classified into glass wool, stone wool, plastic foam, and others. Plastic foam is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its increasing use in external facade insulation, external wall insulation, sandwich panel, and cavity wall insulation. The higher compressive strength and energy efficiency of plastic foam, especially EPS foam, is estimated to drive its demand in building thermal insulation.

Roof insulation application is estimated to be the second largest application in building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

By application, the building thermal insulation market is segmented into wall insulation, roof insulation, and floor insulation. Roof insulation is projected to be the second largest application of building thermal insulation between in 2021. The increase in construction of non-residential buildings, such as industrial, commercial, educational, and healthcare buildings, is expected to drive the demand for roof insulation, globally.

Non-residential buildings are projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of building thermal insulation market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to be the second-largest building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

North America was the second largest market for building thermal insulation in 2021, in terms of value. Stringent building energy codes in the region and growth in the housing sector, accompanied by rising demand for green buildings, drive the demand for building thermal insulation. The retrofit market, development of green buildings, and rising energy efficiency codes and building specifications are estimated to drive the building thermal insulation market in the region. In addition, increased focus on energy-efficient buildings, stringent requirements for insulation, and new building codes has generated awareness regarding thermal insulation in buildings in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Building Thermal Insulation Market

4.2 Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, by Region

4.3 Europe: Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Material and Country, 2021

4.4 Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Building Type vs. Region

4.5 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.2.1.2 Development of Green Buildings

5.2.1.3 Reduction in Energy Consumption and Related Costs

5.2.1.4 Rebates and Tax Credits

5.2.1.5 Stringent Building Energy Codes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Prices of Plastic Foam

5.2.2.2 Availability of Green Insulation Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Energy Requirements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Building Thermal Insulation

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast for Major Economies

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Raw Materials

5.6.2 Manufacturers

5.6.3 Distribution Network

5.6.4 End-use Industries

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application

5.7.2 Average Selling Price, by Region

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.8.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Building Thermal Insulation Market

5.9 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 XPS Foam Technology

5.10.2 ECOSE Technology

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Case Study on Rockwool International A/S

5.12 Trade Data Statistics

5.12.1 Import Scenario of Building Thermal Insulation

5.12.2 Export Scenario of Building Thermal Insulation

5.13 Regulatory Landscape

5.13.1 Regulations Related to Building Thermal Insulation

5.14 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.15 Patent Analysis

5.15.1 Approach

5.15.2 Document Type

5.15.2.1 Patent Status

5.15.3 Legal Status of Patents

5.15.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.15.5 Top Applicants

6 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plastic Foam

6.2.1 Growth in Building & Construction Industry to Lead to Increased Demand for Plastic Foam

6.2.2 Polystyrene Foam

6.2.2.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam

6.2.2.2 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Foam

6.2.3 Polyurethane (PUR) & Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Foam

6.2.4 Other Plastic Foam

6.2.4.1 Phenolic Foam

6.2.4.2 Elastomeric Foam

6.3 Glass Wool

6.3.1 Lightweight, Non-Combustible, High Tear Strength, and Corrosion-Resistant Properties

6.4 Stone Wool

6.4.1 Construction & Architectural Sectors Escalating Demand

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Aerogel

6.5.2 Cellulose

6.5.3 Cellular Glass

7 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Roof Insulation

7.2.1 Rising Global Construction Activities

7.2.2 Flat Roof Insulation

7.2.3 Pitched Roof Insulation

7.3 Wall Insulation

7.3.1 Rising Energy-Efficient Buildings Driving Demand

7.3.2 External Wall Insulation

7.3.3 Internal Wall Insulation

7.3.4 Cavity Wall Insulation

7.4 Floor Insulation

7.4.1 High Quality and Technological Advancements Driving Demand

8 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Building Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Residential Building

8.2.1 Robust Manufacturing and Increase in Industrial Activities

8.2.2 Industrial Building

8.2.3 Commercial Building

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Residential Building

8.3.1 Urbanization and Government Regulations on Energy-Efficient Buildings

9 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021

10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players

10.3.2.1 Kingspan Group PLC

10.3.2.2 Knauf Gips KG

10.3.2.3 Owens Corning

10.3.2.4 Rockwool International A/S

10.3.2.5 Saint-Gobain SA

10.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players

10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

10.6 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7 Start-Ups/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant

10.8 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 BASF SE

11.1.2 Saint-Gobain SA

11.1.3 Kingspan Group PLC

11.1.4 Dow Inc.

11.1.5 Owens Corning

11.1.6 Johns Manville Corporation

11.1.7 Rockwool International A/S

11.1.8 GAF Materials Corporation

11.1.9 CNBM Group Co. Ltd.

11.1.10 Knauf Gips KG

11.1.11 Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation

11.2.2 Holcim Limited

11.2.3 Huntsman International LLC

11.2.4 KCC Corporation

11.2.5 Lapolla Industries, Inc.

11.2.6 Nichias Corporation

11.2.7 Recticel SA

11.2.8 ODE Insulation

11.2.9 Trocellen GmbH

11.2.10 Ursa Insulation SA

11.2.11 Sika Group

11.2.12 Cellofoam North America, Inc.

11.2.13 Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.14 Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

