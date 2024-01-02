Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Japan & China Emerge as Key Adopters of Maglev Technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach $9.5 Million by 2030

The global market for Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail estimated at US$6.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report focuses on the impact of the pandemic on the transport and rail industries, highlighting the challenges and disruptions faced by these sectors during the crisis. It discusses how the transportation industry faced significant challenges and disruptions due to the pandemic, affecting various modes of transport, including rail. The decline in rail freight and passenger rail miles traveled in the US is presented as a reflection of the industry's struggles during the crisis.

Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Propulsion Types segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report also addresses the delays experienced by high-speed rail projects worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 storm. It provides insights into the competitive landscape of the bullet train and high-speed rail market in 2023, highlighting key competitors and their market presence.

Furthermore, the report introduces the concept of bullet trains/high-speed rail, offering an overview of the industry. It presents the market outlook, regional landscape, and the dominance of China in the world market. The emergence of autonomous trains and the status of high-speed rail projects in Japan, Europe, and the United States are also discussed.

The report provides data on the length of high-speed rail networks and the fastest commercial trains in operation globally, giving readers a comprehensive view of the industry's status. In terms of competition, it includes market share data from leading players in the bullet train/high-speed rail market in 2019, as well as recent market activity and world brands in the industry.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Maglev Technology Augurs Well
  • Japan & China: Key Adopters of Maglev Technology
  • Advanced Capabilities of Bullet/ High-Speed Rail as Public Transit Mode Widen the Addressable Market
  • Compelling Merits of High-Speed Trains
  • High-Speed Trains Gain as Railway Sustainability Comes to the Fore with COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental Protection & Climate Change Management
  • Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation Mode
  • Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards Railway Electrification
  • Rising Government Spending Bodes Well
  • High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on Developing Rapid Transit Systems
  • Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur Well for the Market
  • Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight Transportation Drives Interest
  • World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
  • Technology Advancements Drive Future Growth

