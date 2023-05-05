Global Bunker Fuel Market Report 2023: Escalating Demand for International Seaborne Trade Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bunker Fuel Market 2022-2032 by Fuel Type, Fuel Grade, Vessel Type, Seller Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bunker fuel market will reach $228,800 million by 2032, growing by 5.1% annually over 2022-203.

The market is driven by the escalating demand for international seaborne trade, the rising oil and gas exploration activities in deep offshore areas, the government supports on strengthening geographical border security, and the rising R&D projects to develop clean and eco-friendly fuels.

Companies Mentioned

Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Marquard & Bahls AG)

BP PLC

Bunker Holding A/S

Chevron Corporation

China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited

Clipper Oil

Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fuel Suppliers

Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC

Gulf Agency Company Ltd.

Neste Corporation

Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.

PJSC (Lukoil Oil Company)

Shell Plc

TotalEnergies SE

World Fuel Services Corporation

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bunker fuel market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Fuel Type, Fuel Grade, Vessel Type, Seller Type, and Region.



Based on Fuel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)

High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)

Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Other Fuel Types

Based on Fuel Grade, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Bunker A

Bunker B

Bunker C

By Vessel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Bulk Carriers

Tankers

Containers

General Cargo

Other Vessel Types

By Seller Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Major Oil Companies

Leading Independent Sellers

Small Independent Sellers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, Norway , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into France , Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , Singapore , India , Malaysia , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , Iran , and Rest of MEA)

