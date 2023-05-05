Global Bunker Fuel Market Report 2023: Escalating Demand for International Seaborne Trade Drives Growth

May 05, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bunker Fuel Market 2022-2032 by Fuel Type, Fuel Grade, Vessel Type, Seller Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bunker fuel market will reach $228,800 million by 2032, growing by 5.1% annually over 2022-203.
The market is driven by the escalating demand for international seaborne trade, the rising oil and gas exploration activities in deep offshore areas, the government supports on strengthening geographical border security, and the rising R&D projects to develop clean and eco-friendly fuels.
Companies Mentioned
- Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Marquard & Bahls AG)
- BP PLC
- Bunker Holding A/S
- Chevron Corporation
- China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited
- Clipper Oil
- Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Fuel Suppliers
- Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC
- Gulf Agency Company Ltd.
- Neste Corporation
- Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.
- PJSC (Lukoil Oil Company)
- Shell Plc
- TotalEnergies SE
- World Fuel Services Corporation
- Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bunker fuel market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Fuel Type, Fuel Grade, Vessel Type, Seller Type, and Region.
Based on Fuel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)
- High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)
- Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
- Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
- Other Fuel Types
Based on Fuel Grade, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Bunker A
- Bunker B
- Bunker C
By Vessel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Bulk Carriers
- Tankers
- Containers
- General Cargo
- Other Vessel Types
By Seller Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Major Oil Companies
- Leading Independent Sellers
- Small Independent Sellers
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into France, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, Singapore, India, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Rest of MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scrkin
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article