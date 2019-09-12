Global Burn Care Market to Surpass US$ 3,539.5 Million by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights
Sep 12, 2019, 11:02 ET
SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global burn care market was valued at US$ 2,219 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Burn Care Market:
The global burn care market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory approvals for burn care products. For instance, in 2017, Cardinal Health received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its NPWT Occlusion Detection Dressing Set and Canister product for the use in management of partial thickness burns.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1279
Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on launching advanced products in burn care market. For instance, in 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company, announced the launch of V.A.C.RX4 Therapy System in the U.S. The V.A.C.RX4 System was initially developed at the request of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense to help military personnel in the treatment of multiple battlefield wounds with a single negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) device and was designed to meet safe-to-fly requirements.
Technological advancements in burn care product is expected to drive the global burn care market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2016, a combined team of researchers from the Boston University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center developed new type of hydrogel bandage for burn patients. The hydrogel bandage seals the burn wounds to prevent entry of bacteria and was proven to be easily removable.
Buy this report now (For Single user License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1279
Key Market Takeaways:
- The global burn care market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to increasing acquisition activities in the market. For instance, in 2019, Milliken & Company acquired Andover Healthcare, a manufacturer of cohesive bandages and compression systems. The acquisition strategically aligns two respected brands in patient care, bringing streamlined, comprehensive and innovative solutions to healthcare providers.
- Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global burn care market during the forecast period, owing to increasing launches of new burn care products. For instance, in 2018, Acelity LP Company launched its V.A.C.RX4 Therapy System for the management of burns in the U.S.
· Major players operating in the global burn care market include, Smith & Nephew Plc. Molnlycke, ConvaTec Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M, Coloplast A/S, Cardinal Health, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Acelity Lp, and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA).
Report Segmentation:
- Global Burn Care Market, By Product Type:
- Advanced Burn Care
- Biologics
- Traditional Burn Care
- Global Burn Care Market, By Burn Degree:
- First-Degree
- Second-Degree
- Third-Degree
- Other Degrees
- Global Burn Care Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics and Burn Centers
- Homecare
- Others
- Global Burn Care Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Others
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- By Country/Region:
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region:
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- Company Profiles
Contact Us:
Mr. Raj Shah
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave.
#3200
Seattle, WA 98154
Tel: +1-206-701-6702
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
SOURCE Coherent Market Insights
Share this article