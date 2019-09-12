Global Burn Care Market to Surpass US$ 3,539.5 Million by 2026 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global burn care market was valued at US$ 2,219 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Burn Care Market:

The global burn care market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing regulatory approvals for burn care products. For instance, in 2017, Cardinal Health received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its NPWT Occlusion Detection Dressing Set and Canister product for the use in management of partial thickness burns.

Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on launching advanced products in burn care market. For instance, in 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company, announced the launch of V.A.C.RX4 Therapy System in the U.S. The V.A.C.RX4 System was initially developed at the request of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense to help military personnel in the treatment of multiple battlefield wounds with a single negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) device and was designed to meet safe-to-fly requirements.

Technological advancements in burn care product is expected to drive the global burn care market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2016, a combined team of researchers from the Boston University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center developed new type of hydrogel bandage for burn patients. The hydrogel bandage seals the burn wounds to prevent entry of bacteria and was proven to be easily removable.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global burn care market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to increasing acquisition activities in the market. For instance, in 2019, Milliken & Company acquired Andover Healthcare, a manufacturer of cohesive bandages and compression systems. The acquisition strategically aligns two respected brands in patient care, bringing streamlined, comprehensive and innovative solutions to healthcare providers.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global burn care market during the forecast period, owing to increasing launches of new burn care products. For instance, in 2018, Acelity LP Company launched its V.A.C.RX4 Therapy System for the management of burns in the U.S.

· Major players operating in the global burn care market include, Smith & Nephew Plc. Molnlycke, ConvaTec Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M, Coloplast A/S, Cardinal Health, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Acelity Lp, and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA).

Report Segmentation:

Global Burn Care Market, By Product Type:

Advanced Burn Care



Biologics



Traditional Burn Care

Global Burn Care Market, By Burn Degree:

First-Degree



Second-Degree



Third-Degree



Other Degrees

Global Burn Care Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Clinics and Burn Centers



Homecare



Others

Global Burn Care Market, By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







Spain







France







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





Australia







India







China







Japan







ASEAN







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific







Others



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East



By Country/Region:





GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region:





South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

Company Profiles

