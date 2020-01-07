NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bus Market, By Application (Motor Coaches, Transit Buses & School Buses), By Length (6-8 m, 9-12 m, Above 12 m), By Seating Capacity (Up to 30 Seater, 31-40-Seater & Above 40 Seater), By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025F

Global bus market is projected to reach $ 69 billion by 2025, on the back of rising demand for transportation from growing population, especially in the urban areas, across the globe. Major factors responsible for the rising sales of buses include improvements in infrastructure in various large developing countries and increasing population.



The global bus market is segmented based on application, bus length, seating capacity, fuel type, built type, and region.Based on built type, the market can be bifurcated into fully built and customized, of which the latter is expected to grow at a faster pace as a rising number of customers are preferring such vehicles.



Based on bus length, the market can be fragmented into 6-8m, 9-12m and above 12m. The 9-12m segment acquires the highest share, globally, due to increasing population, worsening traffic congestion and rising focus on public transportation.



Major player operating in the global bus market include Zhenzhou Yutong Group, Volvo, Scania, TATA Motors Limited, Isuzu, Hino Motors, MAN, Marcopolo SA, Daimler AG, Iveco, Ashok Leyland, and others.Most of the companies are developing buses with new advanced technologies and alternate fuel technology such as electric in order to stay strong in the global bus market.



Many companies are making huge investments in research & development and entering into joint ventures with other companies in order to expand the market share in the global market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



o To analyze and forecast the global bus market size.

o To classify and forecast global bus market based on seating capacity, battery type, application, bus length, company and regional distribution.

o To identify drivers and challenges for the global bus market.

o To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global bus market.

o To conduct pricing analysis for the global bus market.

o To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global bus market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of bus manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the bus providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major bus companies operating across the globe.

The analyst calculated global bus market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to the bus market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as bus manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global bus market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Application:

• Transit bus

• School Bus

• Motor Coaches

Market, by Bus Length:

• 6 to 8m

• 9 to 12m

• Above 12m

Market, By Seating Capacity:

• Up to 30-Seater

• 31-40-Seater

• Above 40

Market, By Fuel Type:

• Diesel

• Petrol/Gasoline

• CNG

• Electric & Hybrid

Market, by Body Built:

• Fully Built

• Customizable

Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Indonesia

• Vietnam

• Bangladesh

• Japan

• Malaysia

• Thailand



Europe & CIS Countries

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Czech Republic

• Poland

• Turkey

• Romania

North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

South America

• Brazil

• Colombia

• Argentina

• Peru

• Chile

• Venezuela

Middle East

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Qatar

• Israel

• Yemen

• Iran

• Iraq

Africa

• Nigeria

• Ethiopia

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Tanzania

• Congo

• Algeria

• Morocco



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global bus market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



o Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



