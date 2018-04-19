NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Bus Rapid Transport Systems



Bus rapid transport systems (BRT) are sophisticated bus-based transit systems that are designed to deliver, cost-effective, efficient, and high capacity public transportation services. These systems also comprise of intelligent transport systems, right-of-way lanes, terminals, and stations.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bus rapid transport systems (BRT) market. To calculate the market size, the report also considers the growing preference for different types of BRT system lanes such as open, close, and hybrid systems.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global bus rapid transport systems (BRT) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Ashok Leyland

• Daimler

• MAN

• Marcopolo

• Tata Motors

• Volvo Group



Market driver

• Rapid urbanization across the world

Market challenge

• Delay in the implementation of BRT system projects

Market trend

• Battery driven buses for BRT systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



