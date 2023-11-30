Global Busbar Trunking Systems Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - New Innovations Allow Busbar Trunking Systems to Carry Data as Well as Power

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Busbar Trunking Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Busbar Trunking Systems Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Busbar Trunking Systems estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sandwich, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Air segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The proliferation of electronic equipment in the digitalization wave is driving the growth of busbar trunking systems. As global spending on digital transformation continues to rise, the demand for efficient power distribution solutions like busbar trunking systems is on the rise.

In this competitive market, various key competitors are vying for market share in 2023, reflecting the dynamic landscape of busbar trunking systems. Recent market activity indicates the ongoing developments and strategies within the industry as players seek to capitalize on the growing demand for these systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Busbar Trunking Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise of Industry 4.0 Spurs Demand for Busbar Trunking Systems. Here's How

Growing Investments in Industry 4.0 Amplifies the Importance & Prominence of Busbar Trunking Systems: Global Market for Industry 4.0 (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Busbar Trunking Systems Grow in Popularity in Manufacturing Plants for Lighting & Power Applications

The Rise of Smart Buildings Strengthens the Business Case for Busbar Trunking Systems

Growing Spending on Smart Buildings Bodes Well for the Growth of Busbar Trunking Systems: Global Market for Smart Buildings (In US$ Million for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Smart Cities Emerge as a Catalyzing Force for Busbar Trunking Systems

Smart Cities Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Busbar Trunking Systems: Global Market for Smart Cities (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Datacenters Step Up the Use of Busbar Trunking Systems. Here's Why

A Growing Share of Budgets for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Will be Accorded to Busbar Trunking Systems: Global Market for DCIM (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Focus on Energy Efficacy Drives Demand for Busbar Trunking Systems

As the World Focusses on Ramping up Annual Energy Efficiency Progress, Purchase Decisions Will be Skewed Towards Busbar Trunking Systems in the Field of Electrical Power Distribution: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) For Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033

Open Channel Busbar Grows in Popularity in Mission Critical Facilities

Low Voltage Busbar Trunking Systems Grow in Popularity. Here's Why

New Innovations Allow Busbar Trunking Systems to Carry Data as Well as Power

