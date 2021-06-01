Global Business Development Executive Michael M. Straubel Joins Fintech CCM and CXM Leader O'Neil Digital Solutions as Managing Director of Global Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, the leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of global fintech and business development executive, Michael M. Straubel, in the newly created role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships. This new hire further reinforces the organization's commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM SaaS solutions designed for the financial services industry.

Michael Straubel

In his new role as Managing Director of Global Partnerships, Straubel will engage large financial institutions as well as the firms servicing them, leveraging O'Neil Digital Solutions' innovative fintech solutions to drive digital transformation across client communications and experiences. Straubel's extensive experience working in technology and wealth management will enable him to apply ODS's investments in data analytics and machine learning to help ODS's clients transform data into actionable insights to improve client engagement. With a focus on driving enterprise-level partnerships, Straubel will also have the opportunity to utilize all of solutions available within the O'Neil family of businesses under the DAI Companies umbrella to meet unique client requirements.

"Michael's prolific experience in global wealth management and technology from leading financial services institutions bolsters O'Neil Digital Solutions' 50+ years of financial services expertise," says Mark Rosson, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, O'Neil Digital Solutions. "He is uniquely positioned to amplify O'Neil Digital Solution's innovative, data-driven client engagement platform. We look to Michael and our team to grow and nurture new and existing partnerships and evolve our fintech legacy," concluded Rosson.

Straubel joins O'Neil Digital Solutions with more than 15 years of experience in critical roles building and implementing fintech platforms across notable institutions globally. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at SEI Investments where he was responsible for engaging private banks and wealth managers on SEI's investment processing technology and operational outsourcing services.

O'Neil Digital Solutions, a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services for nearly five decades. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative SaaS solution, ONEsuite, is a robust CCM/CSM platform that supports every stakeholder throughout the client's enterprise. ONEscore is a data analytics engine that enables clients to accurately study recipient behavior in real time and properly segment their customers using 360° live personas. For more information, visit www.oneildigitalsolutions.com, call 1-310-448-6400, or email [email protected].

O'Neil Digital Solutions Media Contact:

Mark Rosson

(310) 448-6400

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Neil Digital Solutions