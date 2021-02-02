Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market Report 2020: Gradually Shifting from Complex On-premise Data Storage and Intelligence Models to Cloud-based, On-demand, and Flexible Offerings

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business Intelligence (BI) is evolving as a vital tool for enterprises to gain real-time insights on business performance. Technology evolution drives the development of innovative applications, fueling informed business decision making. With the steep rise in data volume obtained from various sources, whether structured or unstructured, enterprises are progressively focusing on emerging technologies to enhance BI's data processing and visualization capabilities. Exponentially increasing the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and cloud computing is spurring innovative BI tools that can process data in real-time for valuable insights.

BI trends are gradually shifting from complex on-premise data storage and intelligence models to cloud-based, on-demand, and flexible offerings. For example, the demand for mobile BI solutions is on the rise. Data representation approaches are also changing to offer enriched data interactivity and an enhanced end-user experience. Instead of traditional brick-and-mortar BI approaches such as spreadsheets, modern BI platforms offer feature-rich data visualization to better understand data relationships.

The BI space is crowded, though only 10 companies are reported in this research radar. Key vendors highlighted are Microsoft, Tableau, Salesforce, Qlik, SAP, Looker, IBM, Oracle, SAS, and MicroStrategy.

Key Issues Addressed

What does the global BI space look like?

Who are the top vendors for BI platforms?

Which are the companies that have demonstrated innovation excellence?

Which are the BI vendors who have shown higher growth than others?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Research Radar

Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Microsoft

Tableau

Looker (Google)

SAP

Salesforce

Qlik

IBM

Oracle

SAS

MicroStrategy

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Research Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Research Radar

Empowers the CEO'S Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1trlwp

