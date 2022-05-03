Global Business Jet Market Trends and Opportunities 2022-2030: Growing Demand for Private Travel and Bio-Bubbles Drives Market Boom: Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jet Market - 2022-2030 - Market Backdrop & Landscape, OEMs' Strategies & Plans, Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Business Jet Market has been at the cruising altitude with a virtual windfall for order intake, growing order books & surging backlogs across most industry OEMs with the boom driven by growing demand for private travel & bio-bubbles which have given a significant boost to demand for new as well as used jets and has even brought a number of first time buyers to the business aviation market.

The book to bill ratios across industry OEMs have been improving across segments for the OEMs, including, light jets as well while fleet utilization across the board continues to soar, thereby, bolstering MRO activity and service revenues for the industry.

However, the industry faces modest headwinds in form of continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, shortage of semi-conductors and rising material costs, especially for typical aerospace materials like Aluminum & Titanium, have been troubling OEMs while surging demand & fleet utilizations have been putting strain on the industry value chain for replacement parts. Surging crude oil prices globally, too, are likely to impact profitability across operators.

The Aviation industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization over long term with focus on increasing the usage of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) over near term along with other mechanisms, like carbon offsets under CORSIA, while taking steady steps towards transition to electric and hydrogen based propulsion systems over long term.

Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides critical insights into the industry and key market as well as technology trends likely to shape the future of the Global Business Jet Market over the near to medium term horizon followed by outlining of emerging, potential growth opportunities.



Key Highlights:

Gulfstream's further strengthening of its already strong product portfolio & market positioning following the launch of the market's longest range business jet, the G800 program

Bombardier's focus on expansion of its services business & global MRO network while working actively towards modernizing its industrial footprint

Dassault Aviation's continued pursuit of the derivative product strategy to further broaden its product portfolio, focus on adjacent segments and growing focus on services business

Textron is working towards diversifying its presence further by targeting adjacent market segments, scaling up its services business and growing the T6 trainer cum light attack program by securing international export orders

Embraer has been beefing up its product portfolio in the mid to super mid-size segments over the years with the introduction of new aircraft programs featuring effective product differentiators

Strong demand, fleet utilization & activity levels for business & general aviation segments following growing demand for private travel & bio-bubbles

High Book-to-Bill ratios across OEMs along with robust order backlogs

Soaring global crude oil prices to impact profitability of fleet operators while supply chain disruptions impacting industry OEMs



Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1: Global Business Jet Market - Introduction, Backdrop & Market Overview



Section - 2: Market Landscape - Top Players - Business & SWOT Analysis





Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Embraer SA

Textron Aviation

Section - 3: Global Business Aviation Industry - SWOT Analysis



Section - 4: Key Industry Trends



Section - 5: Key Market Trends



Section - 6: Key Technology Trends



Section - 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 8: Potential Growth Opportunities



Section - 9: Business, Growth and Other Strategies for Key Industry OEMs



Scope of Analysis Covers:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives



Section - 10: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 11: Global Business Jet Market - Outlook for 2022



Section - 12: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Growth Projections - 2021-2030

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Drivers

Demand Forecast & Growth Projections for Business Jets - Near to Medium Term

