Global Business Jets Market Report 2022-2030: Increasing Demand for Improved Passenger Experience Drives Growth

Jul 22, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jets Market by Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), Systems (OEM Systems, Aftermarket Systems), End-Use (Private User, Operator), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Services, Range and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The business jets market size is expected to grow from USD 30.1 billion in 2022 to USD 41.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The market for business jets is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for improved passenger experience and replacement of old aircraft fleets.
The manufacturers of business jets are primarily focused on improving passenger experience and enhancing operational efficiency. However, complex product certification procedure and uncertainty of orders are limiting the overall growth of the market.
The light aircraft type segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of the business jets market from 2022 to 2030
Based on aircraft type, the light aircraft segment of the business jets market is estimated to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. High demand for intercity travel is driving the growth of light aircraft type business jets. However, these aircrafts are cost-efficient and comfortable for short-haul distances, that are also adding to the demand and growth of business jets market.
The private user segment of end use is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022
Based on end use, the private user segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022. In recent years, the demand for ease of air travel has increased significantly. Additionally, they provide access to locations where airlines do not offer regular flights. These are the driving factors that are leading to the increasing number of private users of the business jets market.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022. The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily. This has consequently created a significant demand for business jets. The growth of the business jets market in this region is driven by factors such as rapid growth in aircraft manufacturing, technological advancements, and travel and tourism.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Improved Passenger Experience Drives Business Jets Market
- Large Aircraft Segment to Dominate in 2022
- Operators Segment Expected to Lead During Forecast Period
- India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Business Jets Market, by Aircraft Type
8 Business Jets Market, by End Use
9 Business Jets Market, by Point of Sale
10 Business Jets Market, by Range
11 Business Jets Market, by System
12 Business Jet Services Market
13 Regional Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus
- Boeing
- Bombardier, Inc.
- Cirrus Aircraft
- Dassault Aviation
- Embraer Sa
- Gulfstream Aerospace
- Honda Aircraft Company
- One Aviation Corporation
- Pilatus Aircraft
- Piper Aircraft
- Syberjet Aircraft
- Textron Inc.
- Vertical Aerospace
- Eviation Aircraft
- Joby Aviation
- Karem Aircraft, Inc.
- Lift
- Lilium GmbH
- Samad Aerospace
- Volocopter GmbH
- Xti Aircraft
- Zunum Aero
