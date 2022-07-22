Global Business Jets Market Report 2022-2030: Increasing Demand for Improved Passenger Experience Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jets Market by Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), Systems (OEM Systems, Aftermarket Systems), End-Use (Private User, Operator), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Services, Range and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The business jets market size is expected to grow from USD 30.1 billion in 2022 to USD 41.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The market for business jets is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for improved passenger experience and replacement of old aircraft fleets.

The manufacturers of business jets are primarily focused on improving passenger experience and enhancing operational efficiency. However, complex product certification procedure and uncertainty of orders are limiting the overall growth of the market.



The light aircraft type segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of the business jets market from 2022 to 2030



Based on aircraft type, the light aircraft segment of the business jets market is estimated to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. High demand for intercity travel is driving the growth of light aircraft type business jets. However, these aircrafts are cost-efficient and comfortable for short-haul distances, that are also adding to the demand and growth of business jets market.



The private user segment of end use is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022



Based on end use, the private user segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022. In recent years, the demand for ease of air travel has increased significantly. Additionally, they provide access to locations where airlines do not offer regular flights. These are the driving factors that are leading to the increasing number of private users of the business jets market.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2022. The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily. This has consequently created a significant demand for business jets. The growth of the business jets market in this region is driven by factors such as rapid growth in aircraft manufacturing, technological advancements, and travel and tourism.

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Improved Passenger Experience Drives Business Jets Market

Large Aircraft Segment to Dominate in 2022

Operators Segment Expected to Lead During Forecast Period

India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Business Jets Market, by Aircraft Type



8 Business Jets Market, by End Use



9 Business Jets Market, by Point of Sale



10 Business Jets Market, by Range



11 Business Jets Market, by System



12 Business Jet Services Market



13 Regional Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Boeing

Bombardier, Inc.

Cirrus Aircraft

Dassault Aviation

Embraer Sa

Gulfstream Aerospace

Honda Aircraft Company

One Aviation Corporation

Pilatus Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

Syberjet Aircraft

Textron Inc.

Vertical Aerospace

Eviation Aircraft

Joby Aviation

Karem Aircraft, Inc.

Lift

Lilium GmbH

Samad Aerospace

Volocopter GmbH

Xti Aircraft

Zunum Aero

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bc3sgo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets