Global Business Leader Asks: How Many More Obstacles to Recovery Can Consumer Businesses Endure?

The New Bricks & Mortar Future Proofing Retail is required reading for business owners, founders, and executives. It provides an objective world view of the challenges retailers will face from 2022 to 2030. The author looks at the four pillars that will allow retailers to future-proof their businesses for the long term. Starting with getting back to grassroots retailing which he calls "Street Smart. " Brand development that is "Technology-Driven ," building a robust "Customer Obsessed" culture, and investing in "Bold Innovation."

"We are at level 3 risk management, which means potentially threatening and damaging outcomes. Retailers need to know what else they can do. It matters because retailing is a measure of economic health. Retailers must rebuild their volumes to pre-pandemic levels, or the risks spread to others, such as commercial property owners, financial institutions, and workers," says Minakakis.

George Minakakis leads advisory firm Inception Retail Group. He was a former executive having led four retail chains as a Country Manager in Canada and as CEO for China, responsible for the international expansion of over 200 locations. This is George's third book, he is frequently interviewed by the media, and a podcast co-host, The Business of Retail.

The New Bricks & Mortar, Future Proofing Retail available at Amazon and other participating booksellers. The book is offered as an e-book, paperback, and hardcover.

For more information on the book and or insights on the industry with George, contact; [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE George Minakakis