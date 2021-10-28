Global Business Leader Asks: How Many More Obstacles to Recovery Can Consumer Businesses Endure?
During the next 6-12 months, supply chains, inflationary risks, and worker shortages must correct themselves. Otherwise, all business efforts to survive the pandemic are at risk.
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses typically ramp up for the holidays, retailers hold out hopes for a recovery that appears to be more distant than immediate. The short challenges are to stay in business. Retailers have limited options after combating business closures and health restrictions. Only to be compounded today by supply chains, inflation, consumer apprehension over variants, and pandemic shopping behaviors that are sticking. George Minakakis takes a fresh look at the retail world with his boots-on-the-ground operational leadership.
The New Bricks & Mortar Future Proofing Retail is required reading for business owners, founders, and executives. It provides an objective world view of the challenges retailers will face from 2022 to 2030. The author looks at the four pillars that will allow retailers to future-proof their businesses for the long term. Starting with getting back to grassroots retailing which he calls "Street Smart." Brand development that is "Technology-Driven," building a robust "Customer Obsessed" culture, and investing in "Bold Innovation."
"We are at level 3 risk management, which means potentially threatening and damaging outcomes. Retailers need to know what else they can do. It matters because retailing is a measure of economic health. Retailers must rebuild their volumes to pre-pandemic levels, or the risks spread to others, such as commercial property owners, financial institutions, and workers," says Minakakis.
George Minakakis leads advisory firm Inception Retail Group. He was a former executive having led four retail chains as a Country Manager in Canada and as CEO for China, responsible for the international expansion of over 200 locations. This is George's third book, he is frequently interviewed by the media, and a podcast co-host, The Business of Retail.
The New Bricks & Mortar, Future Proofing Retail available at Amazon and other participating booksellers. The book is offered as an e-book, paperback, and hardcover.
