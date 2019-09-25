Global Business Legend Sir Martin Sorrell to Speak at DPAA's 2019 Video Everywhere Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DPAA announced today that Sir Martin Sorrell will speak at its annual Video Everywhere Summit in New York on October 15.

Sorrell is a global business legend who founded WPP, the world's largest and most powerful advertising, media and marketing company. Today, he is again shaking up the industry with his new company, S4 Capital. With the recent acquisition of MediaMonks and other business developments, S4 is already fulfilling its mission is to create a new era, new media solution embracing data, content and technology for global, multi-national, regional and local clients and millennial-driven brands.

The Video Everywhere Summit is the industry's largest one-day omnichannel event covering how brands are utilizing all media types to engage consumers. The event once again will be part of New York Digital Signage Week (Oct. 14-18).

Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, said, "We are honored that Sir Martin Sorrell has agreed to share his unique and incredibly valuable insights with everyone attending our Video Everywhere Summit. He will no doubt make some news, and we can't wait to take it all in from our ringside seats."

In addition to Sorrell, speakers at the 2019 Video Everywhere Summit will include:

Tim Castree , North America CEO, GroupM

, North America CEO, GroupM Briana O'Dea , Director, Digital Operations, Dell

, Director, Digital Operations, Dell Bevin Maguire, VP Communications, IBM

John Osborn , CEO, OMD

, CEO, OMD Dan Salzman , Global Head of Media, Analytics and Insights, HP

, Global Head of Media, Analytics and Insights, HP Emily Maxey , VP, Global Marketing, Adidas

, VP, Global Marketing, Adidas Laura Martin , M.D. Media Analyst, Needham & Co.

, M.D. Media Analyst, Needham & Co. Michael Bassik , CEO, Assembly

, CEO, Assembly Christine Walton , Global B2B Paid Media Lead, Intel

, Global B2B Paid Media Lead, Intel Brian Stelter , Host, CNN's "Reliable Sources"

, Host, CNN's "Reliable Sources" Brian Rohaly , Brand, Creative & Media Lead, Circle K

, Brand, Creative & Media Lead, Circle K Alby Skrelji, Programmatic Lead, Pernod Ricard

Steve Brown , tech futurist

, tech futurist Jonathon McKenzie , Senior Director, Data Strategy, Turner

, Senior Director, Data Strategy, Turner Eric Asche , Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Truth Initiative

, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Truth Initiative Andreas Soupliotis , Founder/CEO, Hivestack

, Founder/CEO, Hivestack Michael Provenzano , CEO, Vistar Media

, CEO, Vistar Media Lucie Fink , social media influencer

About DPAA (www.dpaaglobal.com)

Founded in 2006, DPAA is a global digital out-of-home marketing association committed to delivering the promise of "Digital Out of Home Everything." DPAA has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities. DPAA is a business accelerator that fosters collaboration between agencies and the DOOH community, providing industry-wide research and best practices in areas such as mobile integration and programmatic; and promotes the effectiveness of DOOH advertising.

DPAA is a Digital Out of Home Everything and Video Everywhere AssociationTM.

Twitter: @DPAAorg

Facebook: @DPAAorg

Instagram: @dpaa_org

YouTube: youtube.com/user/dpaavision

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dpaa

Barry Frey on Twitter: @barryfrey

SOURCE DPAA

Related Links

https://dpaaglobal.com

