Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market Report 2020: Major Players are Accenture, Wipro, Capegemini, Fujitsu and Genpact

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Process as a service (BPaaS) Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business process as a service (bpaas) market was valued at about $99.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $126.83 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2022.



The Business Process a Service (BPaaS) market consists of sales of business process services through cloud based platform services. These can be any kind of business process solutions through the delivery of web-based services or cloud hosting services that benefits an organization to complete its business objectives and benefits business operations.



The BPaaS market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for BPaaS and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The rising need for low operating costs is the most important driver for the growth of the Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market. BPaaS providers generally offer all types of services through the cloud computing and the global internet services network including platform services like PaaS, IaaS and SaaS. BPaaS increases the operational efficiency of all the sectors and reduces the standard operating costs by implementing many of these platform services.



For example, BPaaS in credit card transactions, includes maintaining the payment transition data, handling the database of the customers and storing all the data of the clients. PayPal provides the ability to settle the transactions and increase the online by storing all the data in the clouds and reducing the operational cost of storing the data.



The risk for data breach can be a major restraint for the rising growth of the Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market. The risk of losing data and security concerns makes the top-management of the businesses to have a cautious approach towards BPaaS market and reduces the effectiveness. There should be strict laws and regulations which will reduce the risk of data privacy and security for the clients. For example in 2012, Dropbox, a BPaaS company faced security breach which leaked the personal information of about 68 million user to the hackers.



The flexible pricing model is the most important trend for the Business Process as a Service. Flexible pricing model helps the sellers to sell the service at a price based on the real time demand. This also helps the buyers to purchase the service at a price which is suitable to their need and demand. The buyers can demand the service according to their own needs and pay for them accordingly. For example, Amazon sells the goods and services according to dynamic pricing which helps in increasing the flexibility of price. Best Buy and Sears also incorporate dynamic pricing into their pricing strategies.



There is a huge concern for the protection of data privacy and security breach throughout the world related to the Cloud Computing services. Globally, strict Laws have been framed and designated regulatory bodies are taking measures to protect the privacy rights and data breach. In the USA, there are strict laws and regulations to protect the privacy and security breach related to cloud services, one such law is The Clarifying Lawful Overuse Of Data (CLOUD) Act.



This law preserves the common law right of cloud service providers to go to court to challenge search warrants when there is a conflict of laws. For private data protection there is Graham-Leach Billey Act in the USA. In the UK there is General Data Protection Right (GDPR) Act to regulate the security concerns. There is law of privacy in Australia known as Data Protection Law.



In the year 2018, IBM acquired Red Hat for $34 Billion in cash and debt and IBM paid $117 per share. This deal will strengthen IBM portfolio on Cloud based premises. It will position IBM as a cloud power and investing in open source. Red Hat is involved in providing open source software solutions such as developing operating system, providing virtualization, management and cloud storage technologies. It was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.



Major players in the market are Accenture, Wipro, Capegemini, Fujitsu and Genpact.



Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Wipro

Capegemini

Fujitsu

Genpact

IBM

Cognizant

TCS

Oracle

SAP SE

HCL

EXL

ADP LLC

DXC Technology

Tech Mahindra

Computer Science Corporation

Infosys Limited

NGA Human Resources

eBuilder Sweden

WNS

Northgatearinso

Neuvora

Verecloud

Adaptive Insights

Red Hat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7d5an





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

