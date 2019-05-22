Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to 2024: Focus on HR, E-commerce Enablement, Cloud Payments, and Other BPaaS
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in US$ by the following Service Types: HR, E-commerce Enablement, Cloud Payments, and Other BPaaS.
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Accenture plc (Ireland)
- ADP, LLC (USA)
- Capgemini (France)
- Cognizant Technology Solutions (USA)
- DXC Technology (USA)
- eBuilder Sweden AB (Sweden)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Genpact Limited (Bermuda)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
- Infosys Ltd. (India)
- NGA Human Resources (UK)
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
- Wipro Limited (India)
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
BPaaS: 2016-2019 & 2024?
Transforming Characteristic of BPO Industry: Advantage BPaaS!
Cloud Computing as a Mainstream IT Strategy
Sustained Increase in IT Expenditure Bodes Well for BPaaS Market
Cloud Computing: A Key Beneficiary of Increased IT Spending
Internet bandwidth Provides a Fertile Environment for BPaaS Market Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
BPaaS
Emerges as an Outcome Driven Model
Rising Significance of Cloud-based Service Delivery Model for Small Businesses
Growing Adoption of BPaaS in SMBs
Table 6: Percentage of Companies with Less than 10 Employees in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Boom in E-Commerce in Emerging Markets Fuels Growth for Cloud Payments
Table 7: Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cloud-based Unified Communication Service (UCaaS) to Witness Strong Growth
Expanding Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities
Customer Identification
A Growing Application
Analytics
An Important Emerging Area of BPaaS Application
BPaaS: The Future of HR BPO
BPaaS Addresses Challenges of Multi-Process HRO Model
F&A Sector: Shared Service Delivery Model Gains Prominence
Finance & Accounting BPaaS in SMBs
BPaaS in Public Services: Promising Opportunities in Store
BPaaS Delivery Model Witnesses Growing Adoption in Healthcare Sector
BPaaS for Insurance Companies: A Relatively Nascent Market
Role of the Human Cloud in BPO & BPaaS Services
Flexible Pricing Model: A Major Driving Force for BPaaS Adoption
Need for Synergy between BPO & Operations Encourages Shift towards As-a-Service Model
Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum
Comparing BPM and BPaaS
3. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Cloud Computing: A Definition
What's a Cloud?
Benefits of Cloud Computing
What are Cloud Computing Services?
Types of Cloud Computing Services
A Comparative Glance at Advantages of Various Cloud Services
Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
An Introduction
Why BPaaS?
Objectives of BPaaS Service Delivery Model
Advantages of BPaaS Model
Major Concerns Facing BPaaS Service
BPaaS Adoption in Various Settings
BPaaS by Service Type
BPaaS HR Services
BPaaS E-Commerce Enablement
BPaaS Cloud Payments Services
Other BPaaS Services
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
BT Introduces BT Personalised Compute Management System (PCMS)
Dell Services Introduces New Business Processing Platform for Property and Casualty Carriers
Atos and Xerox Introduce New Cloud-based Finance and Accounting BPaaS Offering
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Cognizant Acquires TMG Health
CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Division Merge to Form DXC Technology
Wipro Partners with Tradeshift to offer BPaaS Solution
Tech Mahindra to Acquire Target Group
InRule Technology Partners with HPE for BPaaS
Wipro Acquires HealthPlan Services
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 61)
- The United States (23)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (16)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
