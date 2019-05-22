Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to 2024: Focus on HR, E-commerce Enablement, Cloud Payments, and Other BPaaS

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in US$ by the following Service Types: HR, E-commerce Enablement, Cloud Payments, and Other BPaaS.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

BPaaS: 2016-2019 & 2024?

Transforming Characteristic of BPO Industry: Advantage BPaaS!

Cloud Computing as a Mainstream IT Strategy

Sustained Increase in IT Expenditure Bodes Well for BPaaS Market

Cloud Computing: A Key Beneficiary of Increased IT Spending

Internet bandwidth Provides a Fertile Environment for BPaaS Market Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

BPaaS

Emerges as an Outcome Driven Model

Rising Significance of Cloud-based Service Delivery Model for Small Businesses

Growing Adoption of BPaaS in SMBs

Table 6: Percentage of Companies with Less than 10 Employees in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Boom in E-Commerce in Emerging Markets Fuels Growth for Cloud Payments

Table 7: Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cloud-based Unified Communication Service (UCaaS) to Witness Strong Growth

Expanding Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities

Customer Identification

A Growing Application

Analytics

An Important Emerging Area of BPaaS Application

BPaaS: The Future of HR BPO

BPaaS Addresses Challenges of Multi-Process HRO Model

F&A Sector: Shared Service Delivery Model Gains Prominence

Finance & Accounting BPaaS in SMBs

BPaaS in Public Services: Promising Opportunities in Store

BPaaS Delivery Model Witnesses Growing Adoption in Healthcare Sector

BPaaS for Insurance Companies: A Relatively Nascent Market

Role of the Human Cloud in BPO & BPaaS Services

Flexible Pricing Model: A Major Driving Force for BPaaS Adoption

Need for Synergy between BPO & Operations Encourages Shift towards As-a-Service Model

Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum

Comparing BPM and BPaaS



3. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Cloud Computing: A Definition

What's a Cloud?

Benefits of Cloud Computing

What are Cloud Computing Services?

Types of Cloud Computing Services

A Comparative Glance at Advantages of Various Cloud Services

Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

An Introduction

Why BPaaS?

Objectives of BPaaS Service Delivery Model

Advantages of BPaaS Model

Major Concerns Facing BPaaS Service

BPaaS Adoption in Various Settings

BPaaS by Service Type

BPaaS HR Services

BPaaS E-Commerce Enablement

BPaaS Cloud Payments Services

Other BPaaS Services



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

BT Introduces BT Personalised Compute Management System (PCMS)

Dell Services Introduces New Business Processing Platform for Property and Casualty Carriers

Atos and Xerox Introduce New Cloud-based Finance and Accounting BPaaS Offering



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Cognizant Acquires TMG Health

CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Division Merge to Form DXC Technology

Wipro Partners with Tradeshift to offer BPaaS Solution

Tech Mahindra to Acquire Target Group

InRule Technology Partners with HPE for BPaaS

Wipro Acquires HealthPlan Services



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



