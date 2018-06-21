Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in US$ Million by the following Horizontal Segments: Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement.



The market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 222 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Accenture Plc

- Aon Hewitt

- Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

- Capgemini

- Capita Plc





BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING (BPO) MCP-1533 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) - A Prelude

Advantages Offered by BPOs

BPO and its Role in Driving Global Expansion

Importance of BPO

Emerging Trends in BPO Industry

Current and Future Analysis

The Changing Scenario

Disruptive Forces Line the Future BPO Model

Overview of the Outsourcing Industry amid Economy Upheavals

Impact of Global Economic Crisis on the BPO Industry

Debt Crisis Drives Investors to become Risk Averse

Economy Outlook

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2014-2017P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging Markets Drive Growth

The Asian BPO Phenomenon: Enabled by `Triple Convergence

BPO Operations Bringing Appreciation to Eastern Countries

Trade-off between Quality and Cost Warrants Revamp of the Global BPO Industry

Uncertainties in Politico-Economic Policies Challenge BPO Sector

Benefits of Shared Services Propels BPO in Banking Sector

Re-shoring Strategies Highlight Salary Disparities in Different Regions

Growth Opportunities in Service Segments

BPO Adoption in End-User Markets



2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Outsourcing: More a Win-Win than a Zero-Sum Game

BPO: Its Effects on the Lifestyles of the Workforce

BPOs Effect on Process Work

Sourcing Strategy/Model: Means to Achieve Business Process

Sole Sourcing - A Model for Increasing Operational Efficiency

One-Stop-Shop for Comprehensive HR Outsourcing

Multi-Source Approach: Gains Strength

Benefits of Multi-Sourcing Approach

Challenges Facing Multi-Sourcing Strategy

Offshore BPO: Driving Cost-Effectiveness

Offshore Outsourcing of Call Centers

Protectionism - Implications for Offshore BPOs

A Brief Sketch of Major Outsourcing Destinations

India

Philippines

China

Malaysia

Czech Republic

Singapore

Brazil

Canada

Poland

Egypt

Mexico

Innovations in BPO Industry

BPOs Use Predictive Models to Improve Processes

Robotic Digital Work Force Reduces Costs

Evolving Outsourcing Relationships

Consultative BPO

Simpler Processes to Take Customer Contact Flows to New Levels

Flexible and Agile Customer Care Solutions for Unpredictable Issues

Strategic Partners in High Demand



3. MARKET TRENDS

Snapshots of Key Trends Characterizing the BPO Industry

Altering Delivery Models

Small and Mid-Size Companies - An Expanding Clientele

Focus on Business Process Improvement Gains Momentum

€˜Industry Expertise Becomes a€˜Must-Have for Service Providers

MSM Model to Boost Client-Vendor Relationships

Service Providers to Focus on Data Security

Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum

Internet of Things Poised to Drive Gains

Alternate Offshore Locations Challenge Dominance of Traditional Centers

Nearshoring Finds Favor among Businesses

Latin America Emerges as a Global Delivery Location

Continental Europe Opens Up to BPO

New Business Areas Make Gains

Industry-Specific BPO Services Continue to Gain Strength

Advanced Technologies Come to the Aid of BPO Providers

Robotic Automation Makes In Roads in BPO Industry

Impact of RPA on the BPO Sector

Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies

Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing

Growing Use of Mobile Based Customer Service Applications

Voice Biometrics - Growing Role in Customer Verification

BPO Providers Warm up to Green Computing

Analytic Outsourcing Registers Strong Growth

Supply Management Outsourcing Market on an Upswing

Rise of Bundled IT & BPO Deals

BPO: Heading towards Commoditization?

Growing Significance of Value Addition

Platform BPO - A Key Driving Factor

Merchants Opt for Outsourcing to Protect Credit Card Data

Growing Proportion of Non-Linear Revenues

The Importance of Impact Sourcing

Challenges for Impact Sourcing



4. AN INSIGHT INTO MAJOR HORIZONTAL SEGMENTS

Finance and Accounting BPO (FAO)

Customer Services BPO

Human Resources BPO (HRO)

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

HR Outsourcing Types

Procurement BPO

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO)

BPO Vs KPO



5. FINANCE & ACCOUNTING

Overview

Robust Growth across Capital Markets BPO Offers Opportunities for Providers

Competition

Table 2: Leading Players in the Global F&A BPO Market (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact, IBM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. CUSTOMER SERVICES BPO

A Prelude

Opportunities from Growing Web-Based Interactions

Contact Center Outsourcing Services Makes Inroads into New Verticals

Service Providers Adopt New Strategies



7. HR BUSINESS PROCESSES OUTSOURCING

A High-Profile Segment

Future Growth Opportunities

Snapshots

Multi-Process HRO Market: An Overview

Payroll BPO Services - Witnesses Broader Adoption

Providers Focus on Consolidation and Cost Optimization

Fulfillment of Objectives and Customer Satisfaction

Providers Target SMB Market

Tax/Legislative Compliance Drives Payroll Outsourcing Demand

HCM Software Records Impressive Gains

Service Providers Focus on Evolved and Dynamic Offerings

Globalization and Standardization of Services and Processes

Popularity of BPaaS Options

Demand for Analytics and Ideation

Understanding Buyers to Fulfill Specific Needs

Noteworthy Trends & Issues

Cost Reduction: Finding Favor Again in Difficult Times

Buyers to Adopt a Tighter Focus

Emergence of Mid-Market

Demand for Newer & Innovative Platforms

Trend towards Process Convergence

Transformation to Services TCO

Focus on Short-term Deals

Fewer Processes in Multi-process HRO Deals

Best-of-the-Breed Concept Gains Strength

Multi-Country Presence of Vendors

Talent Acquisition and Retention: Important Tasks

Rising Significance of Analytics

HR Portal: A Highlighting Trend

Migration to the Cloud

Self-Service: An Option for Mobile Workforce



8. KNOWLEDGE PROCESS OUTSOURCING

Knowledge-Intensive Companies Foster Demand for KPO Services

India: The Leader in KPO Marketplace

BPO Providers Look to Extend Presence into KPO Sector

Shift Towards Value Creation - The Only Way Out

Supplier Glut Imminent

Future Looks Bright for Analytics Outsourcing Market



9. PROCUREMENT BPO

Introduction

Robust Growth Ahead for Procurement BPO

Key Demand Generators

Major Factors Driving Companies to Seek Procurement Outsourcing

Growing Significance of Procurement Function

Future Opportunities: An Increasingly Strategic Role for PO

Clients Look for New Business Models

Relevance of Procurement Outsourcing for Large Businesses

Challenges Confronting PO Vendors

Leading Players

Competition Heats Up in Procurement BPO Market

Logistics BPO



10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

BPO Industry: Competitive Scenario

Consolidation Activity Intensifies

Genpact Remains at Forefront of Advanced Banking BPO Services

Service Providers Focus on Innovative Offerings to Move up Value Chain

SmartLeap„¢ Platform from Sutherland

SYKES Insight Analytics from SYKES

Virtual Briefing Center from Teleperformance

Select BPO Mergers & Acquisitions Activity

Presence of Top 10 BPO Service Providers in Various Market Segments (2014)



11. REVIEW OF SELECT END-USE MARKETS

Manufacturing Sector

Telecommunications Industry

Retail Sector

Banking, Insurance & Finance Services

Bookkeeping

Budgeting

Credit Card Processing

Financial Reporting

Financial Statements

General Ledger Maintenance

Bank Reconciliation Statement

Financial Analysis

Preparation of Tax Returns

Mortgage Processing Services

Banking Sector

Insurance

Travel & Transportation Industry

Travel Services

Airline Industry

Logistics and Transportation

Healthcare BPO Market

Government BPO

Construction



12. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Introduction

Vertical Vs Horizontal BPO

Vertical BPO

Horizontal BPO

Onsite, Offsite and Offshore BPO Models

Onsite Business Process Outsourcing

Offsite Business Process Outsourcing

Offshore Business Process Outsourcing

BPO Business Models

Types of BPO Structures

Common Services Offered by BPO Providers

Customer Support Services

Technical Support Services

Employee IT Help-desk Services

Telemarketing Services

Insurance Processing

Data Conversion Services

Data Entry Services

Planning for BPO

Why Outsource to Third World Countries?

The BPO Advantage

How is BPO Different from ASP?

Platform BPO

Platform BPO Vs Traditional BPO

Advantages of Platform BPO

Challenges Facing¬ Platform BPO

Insights into Buyer and Supplier Aspects of BPO Services Market

Supplier Focus on Innovative Offerings and Partnerships

Procurement Concerns



13. SERVICE LAUNCHES

KMC Solutions Launches US Operations

Avaloq Launches BPO Center in Singapore

Wipro Plans Transaction Processing BPO Services in India

CGS Expands in Israel with Launch of New Office

Visionet Unveils Automated Pay-Off Request Processing System

Golden Gate BPO Establishes New Multi-Channel Contact Centre

Avaloq Introduces Business Process Outsourcing Services

Tata Consultancy Services, GE and Saudi Aramco Join Hands to Launch BPO in Saudi Arabia



14. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Merge to Form DXC Technology

Aon to Sell Benefits Administration and HR BPO Platform to Blackstone

NTT DATA Acquires Dell Services

Longreach Group Acquires Olympus Corps Nippon Outsourcing Corporation

SYNNEX Acquires Minacs Group and Integrates in Concentrix Business Segment

CSC Acquires Xchanging, Provider of Technology-Enabled Business Solutions

Firstsource Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire BPO Division of ISGN

Carlyle Group Acquires Majority Stake in Digitex

Accenture F&A BPO Agreement with Schlumberger Gets Five Year Extension

Infosys McCamish Systems and M Financial Group Announce Ten Year Extension of BPO Contract

Accenture and RSA Extend BPO Agreement for Insurance Services until 2021

Xerox Spins off Business Services Division to Form Conduent

Blackstone Group Acquires India BPO Operation of Serco Group

ExlService Takes Over RPM Direct

Telamon Takes Over Rizzo Consulting

Cognizant Acquires CNO Financial Groups India-based Operations

MiraMed Global Acquires On Call Consulting

e-Nxt Financials Merges with Tata BSS

Canon Italia to Acquire Integra Document Management

Alorica to Acquire West Corporations Agent Services Business

Hinduja Global Services (HGS) to Acquire Majority Stake in Mphasis India Business

Accenture Signs Five-Year Contract Extension Agreement with Deutsche Bank for Procurement BPO Services

Capgemini Extends Relationship with Trintech

Accenture Signs Five-Year BPO Contract with TNT

Infosys BPO and AkzoNobel Extend Partnership Agreement

Infosys BPO and a.s.r. Partner for Pensions Back-Office Administration

Infosys BPO Collaborates with PRIDCO to Launch New Center in Puerto Rico

Arvato Inks Deal with Telefonica

MBA Fakhro Forms Voyager IT Solutions

Expert Global Solutions Undertakes Expansion Plans

Spoken Communications Enters Into Technological Partnership with Startek

Visionet Systems Implements FREEMAN ONLINE®

SunGard Inks Deal with InCore Bank

Ubiquity Global Enters into Service Agreement with Wave Crest

Accenture Extends Agreement with Enbridge Gas Distribution

Serco Divests Offshore Private Sector BPO Operations

Owner Resource Divests Gila

CapMan Sells Symbio Stake to VXI Global

Webhelp Acquires FDI

Cinven Acquires Visma

Convergys Acquires Stream

SYNNEX Acquires Customer Care Services Business of IBM

OpenText Acquires GXS

Concentrix Concludes Second Phase of Acquisition of IBMs Customer Care and Industry Process Services Business

Convergys Takes Over Stream

SPi Global Acquires Bachieve International

Arvato Acquires Stok UK

Vitruvian Acquires Stake in ASP4all Bitbrains

Acquire BPO Takes Over Shore Solutions

ADP Spins Off Dealer Services Business

HOV Services Divests Stake in SourceHOV Holdings

R Systems Divests Stake



15. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Aon Hewitt (USA)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA)

Capgemini (France)

Capita Plc (UK)

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA)

CGI Group, Inc. (Canada)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)

Computer Sciences Corporation (USA)

EXLService Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Genpact Limited (India)

Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

International Business Machines Corp. (USA)

KARVY Global Services Limited (India)

NGA Human Resources (UK)

NTT DATA, Inc. (USA)

Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Sopra Steria Group (France)

StarTek, Inc. (USA)

Syntel, Inc. (USA)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

TriNet Group, Inc. (USA)

Wipro Limited (India)

WNS Global Services (India)



16. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Horizontal Segment

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Finance & Accounting Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Finance & Accounting Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Finance & Accounting Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Customer Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Customer Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Customer Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for HR Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for HR Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for HR Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for KPO by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for KPO by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for KPO by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Procurement Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Procurement Outsourcing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Procurement Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Segment

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing in Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing in Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing in Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing in Telecommunications & Technology Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing in Telecommunications & Technology Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing in Telecommunications & Technology Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing in Banking, Insurance & Finance Services Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing in Banking, Insurance & Finance Services Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing in Banking, Insurance & Finance Services Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing in Retail Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing in Retail Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing in Retail Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Nearshore Strategy Gains Strength

Domestic Politics Impact on BPO Sector

Impact of Protectionist Policies

Shift Away from Cost Containment Outsourcing Strategy

HR Outsourcing - A Highly Lucrative Segment

The Offshoring Advantage

Indian BPOs Set Up Onshore Service Centers in US

Offshoring Challenges

Procurement BPO Market

Bank Outsourcing Market

Residential Mortgage Outsourcing Market

Affordable Care Act Invigorates Healthcare Payer BPO

Win-Win for US Outsourcing Companies

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

HR Outsourcing: On an Upswing

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Canadian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Japanese Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Outlook

Trends and Opportunities in the European Outsourcing Market

Cloud Computing - Wide Opportunities in Business Processes and Software as a Service

Big Data Revolution to Streamline Operations

Demand for Data Collection Tools and Services

Increasing Demand for Development of Mobile Applications

Demand for Tailor-made Enterprise Apps

Growing Demand for Social Media Services

Rise of Internet of Things (IoT)

The Industrial Internet of Things - Industry 4.0

Wide Availability of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Graphic Design Services Outsourcing

Outsourcing Driven by Shortage of Adequate IT Skills

Need for Added Value

Impact of Geopolitical Instability on Outsourcing Services

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: French Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: French 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: French 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

A Leading European BPO Market

Advantages of Germany as an outsourcing location

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: German Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: German 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: German Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: German 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Financial Services Outsourcing in Italy: An Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Italian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Italian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

A Quick Primer

Uncertainty Surrounding Brexit Driving Growth of Outsourcing Market

UK Outsourcing Companies Move Overseas

Competitive Landscape

Table 81: Leading Players in UK BPO Services Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Market Share for Accenture, Atos, Capita, Serco, Xerox and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Service Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: UK 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: UK 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Spanish Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Spanish Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 94: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Russian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Russian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Eastern and Central Europe

Czech Republic

Lithuania

Poland

Romania

Focus on Nordic Region Outsourcing Market - A Complementary Review

Companies Constantly Focus on Operational Cost Reduction

Human Capital Posing Immense Challenge

Accessing Global Talent Base Critical to address Nordics Talents Shortage and Talent Management Challenges

Disruptive and Cloud Technologies

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Asia-Pacific Market for BPO: A Primer

HR Outsourcing to Expand

Growing Prospects in SMB Segment

Disadvantages of BPO Phenomenon to Host and Target Countries

India - A Key Global Destination for Outsourcing

Philippines - One of Asias Premier Outsourcing Destinations

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Australian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Australian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Emphasis on Developing Domestic Chinese Outsourcing Market

Outsourcing of Back Office Functions

HR Outsourcing in China

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 121: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Chinese Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Chinese Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Indias Formidable BPO Industry Leads the Way

BPO Sector Exhibiting Robust Growth

BPO Industry Focuses on Inorganic Growth Strategy

The Changing Role of Indian BPOs

Role of Captive BPOs

Financial Services Market - A Vital BPO Vertical

Human Resource Outsourcing in India

Rural BPO Concept Strengthens

SMEs: Potential for Growth

Focus Shifts to Smaller Towns and Cities

BPO Industry to Unlock the IT Potential of North East India

Tier-II and Tier III Cities to Gain Prominence

New Low Cost Destinations - A Growing Threat!

KPO Industry Gains Efficiency

Emerging Competition Fails to Affect Indias Dominance

Valuation Advisory/Services: A New Area of Opportunity for KPOs

Reverse Outsourcing: New Trend in Outsourcing

Future Prospects

Challenges Confronting Indian BPO Industry

Threat from Alternative Destinations

Diminishing Cost Advantages

Attrition - The Bane of Indian BPO Sector

Lack of Employability: A Cause of Concern

Talent Shortage Drives BPOs towards Global Delivery Model

The Dampeners

The Infosys Visa Fraud Case Vs Indian IT and BPO Sector

Standard Chartered and HSBC Scandals: An Eye-Opener

BPO Vendor Landscape in India

India Centric BPO Providers - Breakdown by Vertical Industry

India-Centric BPO Providers: Breakdown by Product/Service Offerings

Service Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 127: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Indian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Indian Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Philippines - Forges Ahead as Favorable Destination for BPO Sector

Table 133: Philippines BPO Industry (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Revenue by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Philippines BPO Industry (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Revenue by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Drivers

Key Factors Responsible for Philippines Success in BPO Sector

Demand for Value-Added Services Drives Development of KPO

Table 135: Philippines BPO Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment/Type of Service Offerings - Animation, Contact Center, Software Development, Transcription and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Challenges for the BPO Industry

Next Wave Cities to Spur Growth

Outlook

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Sri Lanka: An Emerging BPO Destination

Vietnam to Succeed Japan in F&A Outsourcing Services

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by Horizontal Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR, KPO, and Procurement Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Spending Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Business Process Outsourcing by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





