Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry
Feb 20, 2020, 12:05 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$108.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Human Resources, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$114.1 Billion by the year 2025, Human Resources will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Human Resources will reach a market size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$29 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accenture Plc
- Alight Solutions LLC
- Atos SE
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Capita Plc
- Ceridian HCM Inc.
- CGI Group Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- DXC Technology Co., EXLService Holdings Inc.
- Genpact Limited
- Infosys BPM Limited
- International Business Machines Corp.
- KARVY Global Services Limited
- NGA Human Resources
- NTT DATA Inc.
- Randstad Holding NV
- Sopra Steria Group
- StarTek Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- TriNet Group Inc.
- Wipro Limited
- WNS Global Services Ltd.
Share this article