Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$108.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Human Resources, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$114.1 Billion by the year 2025, Human Resources will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Human Resources will reach a market size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$29 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture Plc

Alight Solutions LLC

Atos SE

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini SE

Capita Plc

Ceridian HCM Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology Co., EXLService Holdings Inc.

Genpact Limited

Infosys BPM Limited

International Business Machines Corp.

KARVY Global Services Limited

NGA Human Resources

NTT DATA Inc.

Randstad Holding NV

Sopra Steria Group

StarTek Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

TriNet Group Inc.

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) - An Introductory Prelude

Established Role in Business Process Implementation Across

Diverse Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

BPO - A Robust Tool for Enabling Global Expansion

For Creating Truly Global Products

To Drive Satisfaction Levels Among Customers Worldwide

Wider Awareness About Outsourcing Benefits Maintains Growth

Momentum

Bright Prospects Ahead for BPO Sector

The Changing Scenario

Disruptive Forces Line the Future BPO Model

A Sneak Peak into Key Trends Characterizing the BPO Industry

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

The Asian BPO Phenomenon: Enabled by 'Triple Convergence'

BPO Operations Bringing Appreciation to Eastern Countries

Latin America Emerges as a Global Delivery Location

BPO Industry to Gain from Prevailing Economic Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advanced Technologies Strengthen Capabilities of BPO Model

Big Data Revolution to Streamline Operations

Internet of Things (IoT) for Effective Delivery of BPO Services

Robotic Automation Makes In Roads into BPO Industry

Impact of RPA on the BPO Sector

Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies

Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing

Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum

Growing Use of Mobile Based Customer Service Applications

Voice Biometrics - Growing Role in Customer Verification

BPO Providers Warm up to Green Computing

Strategic Innovations Gain Centerstage in BPO Industry

Evolving Outsourcing Relationships

Consultative BPO

Predictive Models to Improve Processes

Simpler Processes to Take Customer Contact Flows to New Levels

Flexible and Agile Customer Care Solutions for Unpredictable

Issues

Strategic Partners in High Demand

Growing Significance of Value Addition

Focus on Altering Delivery Models

Emphasis on Non-Linear Processes

Sourcing Strategy: Means to Achieve Business Process

Sole Sourcing - A Model for Increasing Operational Efficiency

Multi-Source Approach: Gains Strength

Benefits of Multi-Sourcing Approach

Challenges Facing Multi-Sourcing Strategy

Offshore BPO: Driving Cost-Effectiveness

Nearshoring Finds Favor among Businesses

Trade-off between Quality and Cost Warrants Revamp of the

Global BPO Industry

Outsourcing: More a Win-Win than a Zero-Sum Game

Small and Mid-Size Companies - An Expanding Clientele

Focus on Business Process Improvement Gains Momentum

New Business Areas Make Gains

Industry-Specific BPO Services Continue to Gain Strength

'Industry Expertise' Becomes a' Must-Have' for Service Providers

MSM Model to Boost Client-Vendor Relationships

Rise of Bundled IT & BPO Deals

BPO: Heading towards Commoditization?

The Importance of Impact Sourcing

A Brief Sketch of Major Outsourcing Destinations

Issues & Challenges

Protectionism - Implications for Offshore BPOs

Uncertainties in Politico-Economic Policies Challenge BPO Sector

Re-shoring Strategies Highlight Salary Disparities in Different

Regions

Alternate Offshore Locations Challenge Dominance of Traditional

Centers

Data Security Issues





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Human Resources (Horizontal Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Human Resources (Horizontal Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Human Resources (Horizontal Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Customer Services (Horizontal Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Customer Services (Horizontal Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Customer Services (Horizontal Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Finance & Accounting (Horizontal Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Finance & Accounting (Horizontal Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Finance & Accounting (Horizontal Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: KPO (Horizontal Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: KPO (Horizontal Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: KPO (Horizontal Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Procurement (Horizontal Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Procurement (Horizontal Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Procurement (Horizontal Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Telecommunications & Technology (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Telecommunications & Technology (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Telecommunications & Technology (End-Use) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 22: BFSI (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: BFSI (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Retail (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Retail (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Horizontal

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in the

United States by Horizontal Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 37: United States Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic

Market Review by Horizontal Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Horizontal Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Business

Process Outsourcing (BPO) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Japanese Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by

Horizontal Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2018-2025

Table 62: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 65: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in France

by Horizontal Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by

Horizontal Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Business Process

Outsourcing (BPO): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Horizontal Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Analysis by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic

Market Review by Horizontal Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Horizontal Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 98: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Russia

by Horizontal Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal

Segment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 107: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Horizontal Segment: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Analysis by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 115: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic

Market Review by Horizontal Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Horizontal Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 132: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 133: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Business Process

Outsourcing (BPO): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Horizontal Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Market Share Analysis by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market by Horizontal Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Business Process

Outsourcing (BPO) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal

Segment: 2018-2025

Table 152: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 154: Argentinean Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 155: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Brazil

by Horizontal Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Horizontal Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Horizontal Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Market Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 173: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 174: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Historic Market by Horizontal Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Horizontal

Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 182: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Business

Process Outsourcing (BPO) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Iranian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2018-2025

Table 191: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 194: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market by Horizontal Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Business Process

Outsourcing (BPO) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal

Segment: 2009-2017

Table 204: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Horizontal Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 207: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Horizontal Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Horizontal

Segment: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Market Share Breakdown by Horizontal Segment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Business Process Outsourcing

(BPO) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Horizontal Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 215: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in Africa



