Global Business Solutions Targeting Global Business Development for NG1 Technologies

TORONTO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NG1 Technologies (NG1), a cleantech company with a vision to make sustainability profitable, has announced today their new strategic sales partner, Global Business Solutions 360, (GBSC 360), that will play a key role in NG1's efforts to elevate the company's position in the engine use industrial markets worldwide.

NG1 provides a simple advanced solution for diesel engine use industries seeking to reduce their carbon footprint while increasing performance and maintaining profitability. NG1's signature product, NG1 TechFlo Performance Exhaust, reduces fuel consumption and emissions while also improving horsepower and torque. TechFlo provides emerging countries with a green solution for their transition goals to achieve a reduced carbon footprint. NG1 has developed exhaust systems that work with all internal combustion engines and with any fuel. It's been scaled to use with 1.5-liter engines to 19-liter engines. The product consistently improves engine efficiency, and fuel savings, while increasing horsepower and torque and reducing emissions.

GBSC 360 is an open network of consultants specializing in: Business Strategy, Operational efficiency, Social Media, Energy, Cleantech Solutions, CBD, Public and Private Financing, Mutual Fund business strategy, Sales Strategy, National Accounts, and Institutional Funding. Wolfgang Kruning, CEO of GBSC stated, " We are working to introduce the TechFlo solution globally by meeting with trade ministers to identify environmental mandates and companies who are interested in using TechFlo to achieve greater efficiency and less pollution."

Cynthia O'Donnell, chief executive officer of NG1 Technologies, added, "The benefits of our product transfers to a wide breadth of equipment and vehicle verticals, and we are seeking to bring this solution to nations by finding licensing partners to roll out this green product. GBSC will also be focused on presenting the larger industrial engine product to the oil and gas, shipping and mining industries. As we continue to grow at a rapid pace, it is an opportune time to have GSBC increase our efforts to achieve our sales and development goals."

NG1 Technologies' signature offering is the NG1 TechFlo Exhaust, a cleantech exhaust system with no moving parts that's easily installed on any diesel engine's exhaust system. It has been proven to provide an average of 10 percent fuel savings, while lowering emissions and sound pollution.

About NG1 Technologies

NG1 Technologies, a cleantech solutions company, provides diesel use industries with some of the most advanced fuel savings, increased engine performance and reduced emission and sound pollution benefits on the market. Bringing "profitable green solutions" to your company. The 2014 recipient of the Clean Tech Open award, the company's signature offering, the TechFlo Exhaust, is an aftermarket exhaust system with no moving parts that has been proven to provide an average of 10% fuel savings and is designed and manufactured in America. It uses an advanced application of fluid dynamics to enhance the efficiency of diesel engines to maximize fleet operations and costs. The product has also shown improved fuels savings and increased horsepower and torque on gasoline engines as compared to factory exhausts as well. Near future product lines include exhausts for CAT 3512 and 3516 and for engines sizes used in shipping, agriculture, oil and gas, stationary and utilities. Headquartered in Sarasota FL., the NG1 Technologies leadership is built on decades of knowledge and insight in transportation, mechanical engineering and manufacturing. For more information on the company and its solutions, visit www.ng1techflo.com .

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

949-339-2002

213302@email4pr.com

http://ignitecfp.com

SOURCE NG1 Technologies

Related Links

http://ng1techflo.com

