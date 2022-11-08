NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031010/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market to Reach $13.8 Trillion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Business-to-Business E-Commerce estimated at US$4.6 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Intermediary-Oriented, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.1% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Supplier-Oriented segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.8% CAGR



The Business-to-Business E-Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Trillion by the year 2027.







Buyer-Oriented Segment to Record 16.7% CAGR



In the global Buyer-Oriented segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$556.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Trillion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 18.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

10i Commerce Services Pvt Ltd (ShopX)

121eCommerce LLC

1pianyi.com

21cp.com

3DaVinci

50 millisekunden

50-Pound Boson

5kparts.com

66. com

8select







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031010/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Business-to-Business E-Commerce - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intermediary-Oriented by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Intermediary-Oriented by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Intermediary-Oriented by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supplier-Oriented by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Supplier-Oriented by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Supplier-Oriented by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Buyer-Oriented by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Buyer-Oriented by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Buyer-Oriented by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home &

Kitchen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Home & Kitchen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Home & Kitchen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial & Science by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial & Science by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial & Science by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clothing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Clothing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Clothing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beauty & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Beauty & Personal Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Beauty & Personal Care

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Other Applications, Home & Kitchen,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare,

Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business

E-Commerce by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment -

Intermediary-Oriented, Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediary-Oriented,

Supplier-Oriented and Buyer-Oriented for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application -

Other Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty &

Personal Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Other

Applications, Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial &

Science, Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications, Home &

Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science,

Healthcare, Clothing and Beauty & Personal Care for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Business-to-Business E-Commerce by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031010/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker