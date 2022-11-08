Global Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market to Reach $13.8 Trillion by 2027
Nov 08, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
What's New for 2022?
Global Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market to Reach $13.8 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Business-to-Business E-Commerce estimated at US$4.6 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Intermediary-Oriented, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.1% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Supplier-Oriented segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.8% CAGR
The Business-to-Business E-Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Trillion by the year 2027.
Buyer-Oriented Segment to Record 16.7% CAGR
In the global Buyer-Oriented segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$556.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Trillion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 18.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Business-to-Business E-Commerce - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
