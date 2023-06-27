Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Industry Report 2023: CAGR of 22.2% Projected as a Result of the Anticipated Surge in Business Travel

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel Accident Insurance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business travel accident insurance market is expected to grow from $4.95 billion in 2022 to $6.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The market is expected to grow to $13.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.2%. Europe was the largest region in the business travel accident insurance market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for business travel accident insurance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.

Surge in business travel is expected to propel the growth of the market

For instance, according to a US-based business travel and meetings trade organization Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) on Business Travel Recovery report, in August 2022, the percentage of business travel has climbed to 86%, up from 73% in the GBTA's February report. Therefore, the rise in business travel will drive the business travel accident insurance market.

Collaboration is a key trend in the market

Companies are entering into strategic partnerships with business travel accident insurance providers to leverage each other's resources and enter a new market.

For instance, in July 2021, Ahlibank, a Qatar-based private banking company, entered into a partnership with Dhofar Insurance Company. Through this partnership, Ahlibank will expand its range of insurance options, including comprehensive family and home insurance policies with long-term plans. The collaboration with Dhofar Insurance will shield people and their assets from monetary risks brought on by many potential risks and any unfavorable occurrence. Dhofar Insurance Company is an Oman-based insurance service provider.

In addition, in April 2021, KMRD Partners, Inc., a UK-based risk management company providing risk management, insurance brokerage, and human capital solutions, partnered with The Hartford. The partnership aims at offering the group benefits options to small business clients. The Hartford is a US-based investment and insurance company that offers life and accidental death and dismemberment, accident, critical illness, and business travel accident insurance.



In September 2021, AllClear Travel Insurance, a UK-based travel insurance company acquired InsureandGo for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, AllClear will expand the client base of AllClear's brands. InsureandGo is a UK-based travel insurance company.

