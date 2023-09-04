Global Business Travel Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring Airbnb, Booking.com, Wexas, Fareportal, American Express, & Expedia Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business travel market size reached US$ 1.0 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 1.5 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.

Business travel, also known as corporate travel, is a journey explicitly undertaken for work purposes or to expand business operations. It includes traveling to a different branch of the company, or to a different location to meet with suppliers and buyers, or for conferences and business events. In recent years, the rapidly globalizing world has accelerated the trend of business travel, which collectively includes client meetings, brand and product promotion, business expansion, and employee training and incentives.

The global market is primarily being influenced by the increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors. In line with this, growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled both the travelers and the travel operators to get things done swiftly and with ease.

Along with this, the virtual reality (VR) technology also provides better, efficient and personalized customer experiences, thus bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend of Bleisure travel, which incorporates business with pleasure elements and offers leisure or recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency, has provided a positive thrust to the market.

Large-scale developments in the travel and tourism sector, an increase in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and fast-paced globalization has led to a rise in the number of business travelers. This, along with tie-ups of several corporate organizations with the leading business travel companies to provide customized collaborative spaces and team-building exercises, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the expected growth rate of the global business travel market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global business travel market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business travel market?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the purpose type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the expenditure?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the age group?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the service type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the travel type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the end-user?
  • What are the key regions in the global business travel market?
  • Who are the key companies/players in the global business travel market?

Competitive Landscape:

  • Airbnb Inc.
  • American Express Company
  • BCD Travel
  • Booking Holdings Inc.
  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.
  • Expedia Group Inc.
  • Fareportal Inc.
  • Flight Centre Travel Group
  • Hogg Robinson Group
  • Travel Leaders Group LLC
  • Wexas Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Managed Business Travel
  • Unmanaged Business Travel

Breakup by Purpose Type:

  • Marketing
  • Internal Meetings
  • Trade Shows
  • Product Launch
  • Others

Breakup by Expenditure:

  • Travel Fare
  • Lodging
  • Dining
  • Others

Breakup by Age Group:

  • Travelers Below 40 Years
  • Travelers Above 40 Years

Breakup by Service Type:

  • Transportation
  • Food and Lodging
  • Recreational Activities
  • Others

Breakup by Travel Type:

  • Group Travel
  • Solo Travel

Breakup by End-User:

  • Government
  • Corporate
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v08vxj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global 4K TV Market Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Growing Demand for High-Quality, Immersive Experiences and Subscription Based Services Such as Netflix and Hulu Fueling Growth

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Industry Report 2023-2028: Incorporation of Advanced Tracking and Tracing Systems Fueling Demand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.