Global Business Travel Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring Airbnb, Booking.com, Wexas, Fareportal, American Express, & Expedia Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business travel market size reached US$ 1.0 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 1.5 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.



Business travel, also known as corporate travel, is a journey explicitly undertaken for work purposes or to expand business operations. It includes traveling to a different branch of the company, or to a different location to meet with suppliers and buyers, or for conferences and business events. In recent years, the rapidly globalizing world has accelerated the trend of business travel, which collectively includes client meetings, brand and product promotion, business expansion, and employee training and incentives.



The global market is primarily being influenced by the increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors. In line with this, growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled both the travelers and the travel operators to get things done swiftly and with ease.

Along with this, the virtual reality (VR) technology also provides better, efficient and personalized customer experiences, thus bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend of Bleisure travel, which incorporates business with pleasure elements and offers leisure or recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency, has provided a positive thrust to the market.

Large-scale developments in the travel and tourism sector, an increase in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and fast-paced globalization has led to a rise in the number of business travelers. This, along with tie-ups of several corporate organizations with the leading business travel companies to provide customized collaborative spaces and team-building exercises, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the expected growth rate of the global business travel market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global business travel market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business travel market?

What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the purpose type?

What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the expenditure?

What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the travel type?

What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the end-user?

What are the key regions in the global business travel market?

Who are the key companies/players in the global business travel market?

Competitive Landscape:

Airbnb Inc.

American Express Company

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Fareportal Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group

Hogg Robinson Group

Travel Leaders Group LLC

Wexas Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Managed Business Travel

Unmanaged Business Travel

Breakup by Purpose Type:

Marketing

Internal Meetings

Trade Shows

Product Launch

Others

Breakup by Expenditure:

Travel Fare

Lodging

Dining

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Travelers Below 40 Years

Travelers Above 40 Years

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation

Food and Lodging

Recreational Activities

Others

Breakup by Travel Type:

Group Travel

Solo Travel

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Corporate

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v08vxj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets