Global Business Travel Market Report 2023: Increasing Digitization in the Tourism and Corporate Sectors Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global business travel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% from $1,926.16 billion in 2030 from $1,132.41 billion in 2023.
This report on global business travel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global business travel market by segmenting the market based on type, purpose type, expenditure, age group, service type, travel type, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the business travel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbnb Inc.
- American Express Company
- BCD Travel
- Booking Holdings Inc.
- Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Fareportal Inc.
- Flight Centre Travel Group
- Hogg Robinson Group
- Travel Leaders Group LLC
- Wexas Travel
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Penetration of the Internet of Things
- The Rising Trend of Leisure Travel
- Increasing Digitization in the Tourism and Corporate Sectors
Challenges
- Increase in the Advanced Technology
- Outbreak of COVID-19 Implementing Quarantine
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Managed Business Travel
- Unmanaged Business Travel
by Purpose Type
- Marketing
- Internal Meetings
- Trade Shows
- Product Launch
- Others
by Expenditure
- Travel Fare
- Lodging
- Dining
- Others
by Age Group
- Travellers Below 40 Years
- Travellers Above 40 Years
by Service Type
- Transportation
- Food and Lodging
- Recreational Activities
- Others
by Travel Type
- Group Travel
- Solo Travel
by End-User
- Government
- Corporate
- Others
