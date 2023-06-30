Global Business Travel Market Report 2023: Increasing Digitization in the Tourism and Corporate Sectors Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business travel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% from $1,926.16 billion in 2030 from $1,132.41 billion in 2023.

This report on global business travel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global business travel market by segmenting the market based on type, purpose type, expenditure, age group, service type, travel type, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the business travel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Airbnb Inc.

American Express Company

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Fareportal Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group

Hogg Robinson Group

Travel Leaders Group LLC

Wexas Travel

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Penetration of the Internet of Things

The Rising Trend of Leisure Travel

Increasing Digitization in the Tourism and Corporate Sectors

Challenges

Increase in the Advanced Technology

Outbreak of COVID-19 Implementing Quarantine

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Managed Business Travel

Unmanaged Business Travel

by Purpose Type

Marketing

Internal Meetings

Trade Shows

Product Launch

Others

by Expenditure

Travel Fare

Lodging

Dining

Others

by Age Group

Travellers Below 40 Years

Travellers Above 40 Years

by Service Type

Transportation

Food and Lodging

Recreational Activities

Others

by Travel Type

Group Travel

Solo Travel

by End-User

Government

Corporate

Others

