Global Business Travel Markets, 2020-2026 - Increasing Business Globalisation, Declining Travel Costs & Rising Technology Adoption for Travel Management

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Travel Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business travel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2020-2026.

The global business travel market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global business travel market by segmenting the market based on type, purpose type, expenditure, age group, service type, travel type, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Business travel, majorly described as corporate travel, is a journey explicitly engaged in business operations. It involves traveling to a different place for work-related meet-ups. The rapid globalization around the world has stimulated business travel, which collectively incorporates brand and product promotion, client meetings, employee training, incentives, and business expansion.



Market Drivers

Increasing Business Globalisation

Declining Travel Costs

Rising Technology Adoption for Travel Management

Market Challenges

Decreased Demand from Developed Regions

Ever-Changing Consumer Preference

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Objective of the Study

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews

1.3.4 Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Business Travel Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges



4. Global Business Travel Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Type

4.3 Market by Purpose Type

4.4 Market by Expenditure

4.5 Market by Age Group

4.6 Market by Service Type

4.7 Market by Travel Type

4.8 Market by End User

4.9 Market by Region

4.10 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Business Travel Market by Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Managed Business Travel

5.3 Unmanaged Business Travel



6. Global Business Travel Market by Purpose Type

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Marketing

6.3 Internal Meetings

6.4 Trade Shows

6.5 Product Launch

6.6 Others



7. Global Business Travel Market by Expenditure

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Travel Fare

7.3 Lodging

7.4 Dining

7.5 Others



8. Global Business Travel Market by Age Group

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Travelers Below 40 Years

8.3 Travelers Above 40 Years



9. Global Business Travel Market by Service Type

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Transportation

9.3 Food and Lodging

9.4 Recreational Activities

9.5 Others



10. Global Business Travel Market by Travel Type

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Group Travel

10.3 Solo Travel



11. Global Business Travel Market by End User

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Government

11.3 Corporate

11.4 Others



12. Global Business Travel Market by Region

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany

12.2.2 United Kingdom

12.2.3 France

12.2.4 Italy

12.2.5 Spain

12.2.6 Netherlands

12.2.7 Russia

12.2.8 Rest of the Europe

12.3 North America

12.3.1 United States

12.3.2 Canada

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 South Korea

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 India

12.4.6 Indonesia

12.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Mexico

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Argentina

12.5.4 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 Turkey

12.6.3 United Arab Emirates

12.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces



15. Market Value Chain Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Company Profiles

16.2.1. Airbnb Inc.

16.2.2. American Express Company

16.2.3. BCD Travel

16.2.4. Booking Holdings Inc.

16.2.5. Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.

16.2.6. Expedia Group Inc.

16.2.7. Fareportal Inc.

16.2.8. Flight Centre Travel Group

16.2.9. Hogg Robinson Group

16.2.10. Travel Leaders Group LLC

16.2.11. Wexas Travel



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxm7a2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

