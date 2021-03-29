Global Business Travel Markets, 2020-2026 - Increasing Business Globalisation, Declining Travel Costs & Rising Technology Adoption for Travel Management
Mar 29, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Travel Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global business travel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2020-2026.
The global business travel market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global business travel market by segmenting the market based on type, purpose type, expenditure, age group, service type, travel type, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Business travel, majorly described as corporate travel, is a journey explicitly engaged in business operations. It involves traveling to a different place for work-related meet-ups. The rapid globalization around the world has stimulated business travel, which collectively incorporates brand and product promotion, client meetings, employee training, incentives, and business expansion.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Business Globalisation
- Declining Travel Costs
- Rising Technology Adoption for Travel Management
Market Challenges
- Decreased Demand from Developed Regions
- Ever-Changing Consumer Preference
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2019
- Historical Period: 2015-2018
- Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Objective of the Study
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings
1.2 Report's Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews
1.3.4 Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Business Travel Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges
4. Global Business Travel Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market by Type
4.3 Market by Purpose Type
4.4 Market by Expenditure
4.5 Market by Age Group
4.6 Market by Service Type
4.7 Market by Travel Type
4.8 Market by End User
4.9 Market by Region
4.10 Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Business Travel Market by Type
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Managed Business Travel
5.3 Unmanaged Business Travel
6. Global Business Travel Market by Purpose Type
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Marketing
6.3 Internal Meetings
6.4 Trade Shows
6.5 Product Launch
6.6 Others
7. Global Business Travel Market by Expenditure
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Travel Fare
7.3 Lodging
7.4 Dining
7.5 Others
8. Global Business Travel Market by Age Group
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Travelers Below 40 Years
8.3 Travelers Above 40 Years
9. Global Business Travel Market by Service Type
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Transportation
9.3 Food and Lodging
9.4 Recreational Activities
9.5 Others
10. Global Business Travel Market by Travel Type
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Group Travel
10.3 Solo Travel
11. Global Business Travel Market by End User
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Government
11.3 Corporate
11.4 Others
12. Global Business Travel Market by Region
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Germany
12.2.2 United Kingdom
12.2.3 France
12.2.4 Italy
12.2.5 Spain
12.2.6 Netherlands
12.2.7 Russia
12.2.8 Rest of the Europe
12.3 North America
12.3.1 United States
12.3.2 Canada
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.3 South Korea
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 India
12.4.6 Indonesia
12.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Mexico
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Argentina
12.5.4 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 Turkey
12.6.3 United Arab Emirates
12.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces
15. Market Value Chain Analysis
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Company Profiles
16.2.1. Airbnb Inc.
16.2.2. American Express Company
16.2.3. BCD Travel
16.2.4. Booking Holdings Inc.
16.2.5. Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.
16.2.6. Expedia Group Inc.
16.2.7. Fareportal Inc.
16.2.8. Flight Centre Travel Group
16.2.9. Hogg Robinson Group
16.2.10. Travel Leaders Group LLC
16.2.11. Wexas Travel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxm7a2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article