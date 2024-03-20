Global businesses eye opportunities through CIIE

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailed as a springboard for global companies looking to dive deep into the Chinese market or expand their business, the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level trade fair, is scheduled to take place for the seventh time this November in Shanghai.

The preparation work is in full swing, as over 240,000 sqm of the Business Exhibition area have been booked by early exhibitors, including nearly 200 Fortune Global 500 companies and industrial giants.

The sixth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai.

Foreign businesses reap the fruits of the past CIIEs.

Over the past six years, companies from 173 countries and regions have made appearances in the CIIE and achieved tentative transactions worth $424.23 billion.

"The CIIE provides a platform for international trade cooperation and exchange, where global companies and agencies can interact directly with Chinese consumers while networking with industry players and possible business partners," said Jorge Viana, president of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

Triunfo, Brazil's largest producer of organic Yerba Mate, has become increasingly-reputed among Chinese consumers since its top-quality products showed up at the fourth CIIE. "The expo not only helps us grow our business in the Chinese market, but it promotes cooperation between raw material suppliers, buyers and distributors," stated Leon Lee, a representative of the firm.

In addition to the Business Exhibition, 72 countries and international organizations wowed visitors with their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art at the Country Exhibition of the sixth CIIE.

"The Netherlands has increased its international presence through the CIIE in areas including investing environment, technical advancements, environmental preservation, and life and well-being," said Wim Geerts, ambassador of the Netherlands to China.

Hongqiao International Economic Forum puts spotlight on global issues.

The sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum, had a record attendance of over 8,000 participants and featured 22 sub-forums on a range of subjects.

Eyeing to become a more productive and impactful event, the forum's organizers held a symposium in Beijing and invited more than 130 persons to contribute to this year's themes and topics.

Yi Xiaozhun, former deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization, pointed out the forum should maintain its focus on openness to promote cooperation and mutual benefits amid the fragmented world economy.

Similar seminars will ensue to solicit opinions, ideas and suggestions for topics to be discussed during this year's forum.

CIIE 2024 welcomes more participants.

The seventh CIIE will hold another series of global roadshows from March 20 to 28 in Brazil, Portugal and the Netherlands, and more local firms are invited to participate in CIIE.

With so many showing interest in being a part of the expo

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

