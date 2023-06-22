Global Butadiene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast Report 2023: Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- The "Butadiene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Butadiene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 18.78 mtpa in 2022 to 24.93 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 33%.

Around 41 planned and announced Butadiene projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years.

Among countries, China is expected to lead Butadiene capacity additions by 2027, followed by India and Iran. Vista Energy Arghavan Co, Reliance Industries Ltd and Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope

  • Global Butadiene capacity outlook by region
  • Global Butadiene outlook by country
  • Butadiene planned and announced projects details
  • Capacity share of the major Butadiene producers globally
  • Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by region
  • Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Butadiene plants globally
  • Identify opportunities in the global Butadiene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
  • Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Butadiene capacity data

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Vista Energy Arghavan Co
  • Reliance Industries Ltd
  • Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd
  • Exxon Mobil Corp
  • Carbon Holdings
  • Saudi Arabian Oil Co
  • Tangshan Xuyang Petrochemical Co Ltd
  • Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd
  • China National Petroleum Corp
  • China Petrochemical Corp
  • Shell plc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review
2.1 Global Butadiene Industry, An Overview
2.2 Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity by key countries
2.3 Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022
2.4 Global Butadiene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
2.5 Global Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022
2.6 Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity contribution by region
2.7 Key Companies by Butadiene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022
2.8 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Butadiene Industry
2.9 Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Butadiene Industry
2.10 Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Butadiene Industry by Feedstock
2.11 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects
2.12 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries
2.13 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
2.14 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects
2.15 Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects

4. Asia Butadiene Industry
4.1 Asia Butadiene Industry, An Overview
4.2 Asia Butadiene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2017-2027
4.3 Asia Butadiene Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022
4.4 Asia Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022
4.5 Asia Butadiene Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects
4.6 Asia Butadiene Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by countries

5. Europe Butadiene Industry

6. North America Butadiene Industry

7. Former Soviet Union (FSU) Butadiene Industry

8. Middle East Butadiene Industry

9. South America Butadiene Industry

10. Oceania Butadiene Industry

11. Africa Butadiene Industry

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjwwqr

Source: GlobalData

