Global Butadiene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast Report 2023: Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027

The "Butadiene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Butadiene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 18.78 mtpa in 2022 to 24.93 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 33%.

Around 41 planned and announced Butadiene projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years.

Among countries, China is expected to lead Butadiene capacity additions by 2027, followed by India and Iran. Vista Energy Arghavan Co, Reliance Industries Ltd and Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Butadiene capacity outlook by region

Global Butadiene outlook by country

Butadiene planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major Butadiene producers globally

Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by region

Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by country

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Vista Energy Arghavan Co

Reliance Industries Ltd

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corp

Carbon Holdings

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Tangshan Xuyang Petrochemical Co Ltd

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd

China National Petroleum Corp

China Petrochemical Corp

Shell plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Butadiene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1 Global Butadiene Industry, An Overview

2.2 Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity by key countries

2.3 Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022

2.4 Global Butadiene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5 Global Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022

2.6 Global Butadiene Industry, Capacity contribution by region

2.7 Key Companies by Butadiene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

2.8 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Butadiene Industry

2.9 Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Butadiene Industry

2.10 Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Butadiene Industry by Feedstock

2.11 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.12 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.13 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.14 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.15 Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by countries



3. Global Planned and Announced Butadiene Projects



4. Asia Butadiene Industry

4.1 Asia Butadiene Industry, An Overview

4.2 Asia Butadiene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2017-2027

4.3 Asia Butadiene Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022

4.4 Asia Butadiene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022

4.5 Asia Butadiene Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

4.6 Asia Butadiene Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by countries



5. Europe Butadiene Industry



6. North America Butadiene Industry



7. Former Soviet Union (FSU) Butadiene Industry



8. Middle East Butadiene Industry



9. South America Butadiene Industry



10. Oceania Butadiene Industry



11. Africa Butadiene Industry



12. Appendix



Source: GlobalData

