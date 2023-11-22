Global Butanediol Market Analysis 2015-2030 With Focus on Key Players BASF, Dairen Chemical, Bluestar New Chemical Materials, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, Ashland Global Holdings and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Butanediol Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Butanediol market has expanded to reach approximately 3300 thousand tonnes in 2022 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period until 2030.



Butanediol also known as 1,4 Butanediol, BDO, or Butane-1,4-diol, is a colorless, thick, water-soluble organic compound. It is highly versatile and acts as a precursor to several derivatives such as polyesters, esters, carbamates, and urethanes. On industrial scale, BDO is produced by several methods such as reppe method, maleic anhydride method, butadiene-acetic acid method, propylene oxide method, etc. Among these, the reppe process is the most used method across the world to produce Butanediol. In the reppe method, Formaldehyde reacts with Acetylene followed by hydrogenation to produce BDO. Due to the rising environmental concerns, the 1,4-Butanediol manufacturers are now investing in the production of bio-based BDO that is synthesized from sustainable sources (Plant-based feedstocks) which is expected to drive its market growth during the forecast period.



Butanediol and its derivatives finds uses in various industries such as elastomers, polymer processing, automotive, Electronics and Electricals, Footwear, Textiles, etc. Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), a derivative of Butanediol is frequently used in industries as a solvent, an intermediate or in the formulations of some drugs. Owing to rapid urbanization across the globe resulting in expansion of population, the demand of Butanediol as a feedstock chemical is anticipated to rise. The global Butanediol market is anticipated to reach 4700 thousand tonnes by 2030.



By Region, the Butanediol market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the Butanediol market followed by Europe and North America. In 2022, Asia Pacific consumed approximately 65% of the market. Growing demand for spandex fibres and surge from the electronics industry and automotive industry, strengthen the Butanediol market in the developing countries of APAC. In terms of production, Asia Pacific also dominates the global Butanediol market, with China holding more than 60% of the regional capacity.



Based on the end-use, the global Butanediol market is divided into Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma butyrolactone (GBL), PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate), PBAT, and Others. As of 2022, majority of the Butanediol is being consumed by the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) with a market share of about 41%. THF is further utilized to synthesize Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG), a key feedstock used to produce spandex fibers, polyesters, polyethers & urethane elastomers. Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) chemical is the second largest consumer of Butanediol.

Major players profiled include:

BASF SE

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Chang Chun Dairen (PanJin) Chemical

(PanJin) Chemical Bluestar New Chemical Materials

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries

Ashland Global Holdings

Chongqing Chiyuan Chemical

In this report, the Global Butanediol market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by End-use: Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma butyrolactone (GBL), PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate), PBAT, and Others

Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma butyrolactone (GBL), PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate), PBAT, and Others Market, by Sales Channel: Direct Sale and Indirect Sale

Direct Sale and Indirect Sale Market, by Region: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

