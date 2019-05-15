Global Butter Fat Fraction Consumption Surpassed US$ 100 Mn in 2018 - Persistence Market Research

High Demand for Butter Fat Fraction in the Europe Region which is expected to Increase in the Growth of the Butter Fat Fraction Market

In the overall global butter fat fraction market, there an increase in the competition and high fragmentation. North America region is expected to account for a high market share followed by Europe. The demand for the butter fat fraction is expected to show a prominent growth in terms of market value throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2028) as there is high amount of consumption of butter fat fraction in the US and Western European countries.

The reason for increase in competition in butter fat fraction market is due to the presence of various organized players in the butter fat fraction market. This is also one of the major factor that helps to boost the development of various other innovative and new products in the butter fat fraction market. This is a major factor that aids the growth of the butter fat fraction market in terms of market value throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

MFGM Segment Holds over 66% Share of Overall Butter Fat Fraction Market Value

By ingredient type, the MFGM (Milk Fat Globule Membrane) segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the overall butter fat fraction market. This segment accounts for a substantial market share of more than 66% in terms of market value, which will reportedly increase to around 75% towards the end of the forecast year 2028, in the butter fat fraction market.

The Ganglioside segment is expected exhibit a slow growth in terms of value in the butter fat fraction market. The MFGM and phospholipid segment hold majority of market share in the global butter fat fraction market, and expected to achieve high growth during the forecast period in the butter fat fraction market. This segment is expected to exhibit a high growth in terms of value in the overall butter fat fraction market.

Among regional segment, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of 42.1% by the End of 2018, in terms of market value in the butter fat fraction market. Furthermore, in Europe, the demand for butter fat fraction is also increasing at higher growth rate especially in UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and other European countries.

Increasing health conscious population, changing lifestyle habits, increasing consumer expenditure over healthy and premium food products are some of the key factors driving the growth of premium nutrition products in these countries.

Competition Landscape: Key Manufacturers of Butter Fact Fractions and Industrial End Users of Butter Fat Fraction

Some of the key players included in the butter fat fraction market report are Corman SA, The Tatua Co-operative, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited, Nestlé S.A., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Royal VIV Buisman, Dairy Crest Group plc, Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Glanbia Public Limited Company, Agropur Ingredients, LLC, among the other butter fat fraction manufacturers.

