GLOBAL BUTTERFLY VALVE MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS

The butterfly valve is a valve used to regulate and isolate the flow of liquids and gases, and are economical, less space-consuming, and delicate. The global butterfly valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34%, and the revenues are projected to reach $ 15171.9 million by 2027. The increasing demand for butterfly valves is highest in the oil and gas industries.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The expanding water infrastructures in developing countries is another reason for the rising demand of the butterfly valve.The increasing demands from industries such as oil & gas, power, chemical, and rising infrastructural developments are the factors driving the growth of the butterfly valve market.



The butterfly valves are advanced materials, and the market is dependent on these industries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis is on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.North America has the most mature butterfly market than any other region followed by Europe as another mature valve market.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major players of the global butterfly valve market are Crane Co., Georg Fischer Ltd., Alfa Laval, IMI Plc, NIBCO Inc., ITT Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, KSB SE & Co. KGAA, AVK Holding A/S, Honeywell International Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and Velan Inc.



