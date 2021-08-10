FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 493 Companies: 40 - Players covered include Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L; Kemin Industries Inc; Koninklijke DSM N.V; Palital Feed Additives B.V; Perstorp Holdings AB and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate, Other Products); Animal Feed (Swine, Poultry, Other Animal Feeds) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market to Reach $663.6 Million by 2026

Butyric acid is a foul smelling carboxylic acid and is corrosive. As result, butyric acid is converted into stable products such as esters and salts to enable easier application and handling. Butyric acid salts such as calcium butyrate, magnesium butyrate, potassium butyrate, and sodium butyrate represent the largest derivatives of butyric acid. Among the various salts of butyric acid, calcium butyrate and sodium butyrate find the largest application. Butyric acid derivatives find application in wide range of industries such as animal feed, food industry, pharmaceuticals, and perfume and fragrance industries. Among all applications, animal feed applications in swine, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants represent the largest application for butyric acid derivatives. Butyric acid derivatives are micro-encapsulated to enable controlled release within the colon of the animal. Butyric acid derivatives provide benefits such as improving the gastrointestinal health, which aids in increased metabolism and digestion, as well as in prevention of ailments and infections of the animals. These properties ensure animals with good health and improved meat output.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Butyric Acid Derivatives estimated at US$450.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$663.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Sodium Butyrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$349 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Butyrate segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $74.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.7 Million by 2026

The Butyric Acid Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$74.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Demand for butyric acid derivatives is expected to witness improved growth, in the post COVID-19 scenario, supported by the increasing awareness about the beneficial effects of the ingredient in swine, poultry, and other livestock animals in terms of improved feed conversion, improved gastrointestinal health and preventing occurrence of microbial diseases. Global outlook for the butyric acid derivatives market is primarily dependent on the health of the animal feed industry. Growing concerns over nutritional deficiencies in livestock are also expected to support increased use of feed acidifiers to supplement nutrition in animal feed. With feed suppliers shifting away from practices such as antibiotic growth promoters owing to health concerns as well as to meet regulatory mandates, there exists significant growth opportunities for butyric acid derivatives. Antibiotics have been used as an additive in animal feed to improve the health and meat output of the animals. However, research indicates that extensive usage of antibiotics in animal feed can result in side effects such as development of drug resistance among animals as well as humans. As a result, the animal feed industry, especially in Europe, is moving away from antibiotics. Butyric acid derivatives based animal feed has been proven to deliver similar results to animal feed fortified with antibiotics, leading to improved adoption within the animal feed industry.

Another major driver for butyric acid derivatives, specifically sodium butyrate, is the preference for less pungent meat, which can achieved with sodium butyrate. In addition, global population is growing at a significant rate placing increasing demand for food products. Rapid growth of meat industry, against the backdrop of rising consumer demand for high-protein foods such as milk, eggs and meat, is driving demand for high quality animal feed from poultry, swine, bovine, and aquaculture industries, thus driving demand for animal feed additives such as feed enzymes, feed antibacterials, feed amino acids, vitamins and minerals, and feed acidifiers. The industrialization of animal protein production, need for cost-efficient use of agro-commodities, and increased focus on quality of ingredients used in animal feed production amidst heightened concerns over food safety are also spurring growth in the market. In addition, the growing demand for natural feeds is expected to further boost the market for butyric acid derivatives products. With costs of feed on the rise, there is an urgent need to control feed costs and feed acidifiers are known to assist in lowering feed costs by enhancing animals' digestibility and improving feed conversion ratio.

By Anima Feed, Swine Segment to Reach $347 Million by 2026

Global market for Swine (Animal Feed) segment is estimated at US$237.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$347 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.6% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Swine segment, accounting for 34.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$137.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

