Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Trends 2023: U.S. Projected to Add Over 30 Million Users by 2026

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET

The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market, Trends and Players 2023" report


Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services are gaining substantial traction in the United States, with the BNPL payment value projected to nearly double between 2022 and 2026.

While the growth rate of BNPL payments is expected to remain positive, it will decline gradually over the years. Furthermore, the number of BNPL users in the U.S. is forecasted to surge by over 30 million during the same period, indicating sustained interest in the adoption of BNPL services.

A recent report highlights the significance of BNPL options for shoppers, particularly those affected by inflation. At the end of 2022, a notable share of holiday shoppers in the U.S. who anticipated being moderately or significantly impacted by inflation considered BNPL options essential during the holiday season. In contrast, the share of such shoppers in the UK reached only a single-digit percentage, underscoring the growing reliance on BNPL services among U.S. consumers facing inflation challenges.

Despite its popularity, BNPL services face challenges in integrating with the traditional credit scoring system in the U.S. Credit bureaus argue that the existing credit scoring models in the country are incompatible with the BNPL loan type.

This misalignment hinders the collection of credit history for BNPL users, as some major BNPL providers, including Klarna, Afterpay, and others, do not report their users' transaction and account information to national credit bureaus. Even though these providers offer both short-term, interest-free loans and longer-term, interest-bearing loans, their impact on credit scores remains underreported.

Key Companies:

  • Klarna
  • Afterpay
  • Affirm
  • Paypal
  • Sezzle
  • Apple
  • Fawry

Key Questions Covered:

  1. What was the size of the global BNPL market in 2022, and how is it projected to grow through 2027?
  2. What is the level of BNPL user penetration across different markets?
  3. How do online shoppers affected by inflation view the use of BNPL services?
  4. Which product categories were the most popular for BNPL purchases in 2022?
  5. Who are the major players in the global BNPL market?

Countries Covered:

USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Spain, Scandinavia, Sweden, Poland, China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, Pakistan, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global Overview

  • BNPL Industry and Trends Overview, June 2023
  • Overview of BNPL Concerns and Regulations, June 2023
  • BNPL Market Size, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f
  • Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2022e & 2027f
  • Share of BNPL Accounting for Total B2C E-Commerce Transaction Value, in %, 2022
  • Payment Methods Used At Least 5 Times Per Month, in % of Respondents, September 2022
  • Market Shares of BNPL Services, in % of Top B2C E-Commerce Websites Supporting BNPL as a Payment Method, March 2023
  • Overview of Apple Pay Later, June 2023
  • Overview of Klarna's Activities in BNPL Landscape, June 2023
  • Number of Klarna's Users, in millions, & Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2022
  • Number of Afterpay's Active Users, in millions, & Year-on-Year Change, in %, December 2019, December 2020, December 2021, March 2022
  • Number of Afterpay's Active Sellers, in thousands, & Year-on-Year Change, in %, December 2019, December 2020, December 2021, March 2022
  • Number of Affirms's Active Users, in millions, & Year-on-Year Change, in %, June 2019-2022

4. North America

5. Europe

6. Asia-Pacific

7. Latin America

8. Middle East and Africa

