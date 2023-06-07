Global Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2023-2030 - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Product (Applications, Browser Extensions), Channel (In-Store, Online), End-use - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Buy Now Pay Later Market size was estimated at USD 9,410.95 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 11,662.99 million in 2023, at a CAGR 26.18% to reach USD 60,476.75 million by 2030.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Product, market is studied across Applications and Browser Extensions. The Applications commanded largest market share of 64.55% in 2022, followed by Browser Extensions.

Based on Channel, market is studied across In-Store and Online. The Online commanded largest market share of 81.68% in 2022, followed by In-Store.

Based on End-use, market is studied across Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Travel & Hospitality. The Retail is further studied across Consumer Electronics and Fashion & Garment. The Retail commanded largest market share of 37.87% in 2022, followed by Media & Entertainment.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs.

This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Buy Now Pay Later Market?

Company Usability Profiles

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Affirm, Inc.

Afterpay Limited by Block, Inc.

Apple Pay Later by Apple Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

Capgemini SE

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Finastra

Fiserv, Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Klarna Inc.

LatitudePay Australia Pty Ltd.

Laybuy Australia Pty Ltd.

Mastercard Inc.

PayPal, Inc.

Pelican.ai

Repay Holdings, LLC

S.W.I.F.T. SC

Sezzle Inc. by Zip Co Limited

Splitit USA Inc.

Inc. Temenos Headquarters SA

Visa Inc.

Worldline Group S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Buy Now Pay Later Market, by Product, 2022 vs 2030

4.3. Buy Now Pay Later Market, by Channel, 2022 vs 2030

4.4. Buy Now Pay Later Market, by End-use, 2022 vs 2030

4.5. Buy Now Pay Later Market, by Region, 2022 vs 2030



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing use of digital and mobile-based payments with the prominent rise in online purchases

5.1.1.2. High adoption of short-term financing by millennials and preference for BNPL over credit cards

5.1.1.3. Rising government investments to boost the fintech sector and surging funding availability for BNPL startups

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limitations concerning credit approval decline rates and high late payment fees

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological advancements focusing on AI & Big Data to enhance BNPL schemes

5.1.3.2. Emerging potential of BNPL services in cryptocurrency payment models and applications

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent regulations & standards associated with licensing, registration and safety of BNPL plans

5.2. Market Trends

5.3. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.4. Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5.5. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.8. Regulatory Framework

5.9. Client Customization



6. Buy Now Pay Later Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Applications

6.3. Browser Extensions



7. Buy Now Pay Later Market, by Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. In-Store

7.3. Online



8. Buy Now Pay Later Market, by End-use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Education

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Media & Entertainment

8.5. Retail

8.5.1. Consumer Electronics

8.5.2. Fashion & Garment

8.6. Travel & Hospitality

