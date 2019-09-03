Global Buzzer Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities 2028 | Key Players: Murata, TDK, Ariose, Hitpoint, KACON, & Mallory Sonalert: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Buzzer Market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR by 2028. This could be credited to increasing awareness regarding time management. Conventional uses of beepers and these are inclusive of timers, alarm devices, and confirming users' input like keystroke or mouse.

Healthcare industry is seen exploring buzzers as of now. This demand is likely to hold the hopes high in the upcoming period. Moreover, AI and IoT have made a beeline to healthcare in the form of smart earphone and smart wearable devices. It's next to impossible to imagine these devices without a buzzer; or else the user would have to bear the consequences of their excessive usage. This is bound to pave a way for "bioinformatics" as a feasible career option in the near future.

Besides, the smart electronic gadgets are already doing the rounds. They have found their way into everything; right from smartphones to alarm clocks that have buzzer fitted. As far as hardware and networking is concerned, it proves to be advantageous with regards to click of mouse or notify while connecting to printer, mouse to computer, or charger to charger.

The buzzer market could be segmented by type, region, and application. By application, the market could span automotive electronics, toy, alarm, timer, industrial, residential, commercial, and public utilities. By type, the segmentation could be piezoelectric, electromechanical, mechanical, electromagnetic, or magnetic. By geography, the segmentation could be LATAM, MEA, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The players contributing to the buzzer market include KACON; Sober Ton; Dongguan Ruibo; Hit Point; OMRON; Huayu Electronics; King State Electronics; Changzhou China Sound; DB PRODUCTS LTD.; Bolin Group; KEPO Electronics; OBO Sea Horn; Murata; KINGWEI Electronic Co., Ltd.; SIRENA; Q Light; E2S Warning Signals; DIGISOUND Electronic; EAO France; MOFLASH SIGNALLING; SESALY SAS; AUER; EDWARDS SIGNALLING; Siricom Technology; Advanced Acoustic Technology Corp.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Buzzer from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Buzzer market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Buzzer including:

Murata



TDK



Kingstate Electronics



DB PRODUCTS LIMITED



OMRON



CUI Inc



Hunston Electronics



Ariose



Hitpoint



Mallory Sonalert



Dongguan Ruibo



Bolin Group



Soberton



KEPO Electronics



KACON



OBO Seahorn



DONGGUAN PARK'S INDUSTRIAL

PARK'S INDUSTRIAL

Changzhou Chinasound



Huayu Electronics

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Piezo Buzzers



Magnetic Buzzer

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Industrial



Commercial



Residential



Public Utilities

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

