FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 151715 Companies: 497 - Players covered include 8X8, Inc.; Accenture plc; AT&T Communications, LLC; Blackberry Limited; Capgemini SE; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Five9, Inc; Genesys; HCL Technologies Limited; Honeywell International Inc.; IBM Corporation; Infosys Limited; Intrado Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; NICE inContact; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Tech Mahindra Limited; Verizon Communications Inc.; Vonage Holdings Corp. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Devices, Software, Other Components); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to Reach $157.3 Billion by 2026

Given its widely accepted role in improving the overall responsiveness, agility, and flexibility of an organization, enterprise mobility has truly transformed into a competitive requirement in today's worldwide marketplace. Enterprise mobility refers to working or conducting business anytime, from anywhere using personal laptops and mobile devices, facilitated by the adoption of cloud technology for data access. The paradigm shift from the traditional office model to the digital workplace is attributed to the growing need for adaptability. The growing popularity of BYOD trend, propelled by increasing preference to working remotely, is a driving factor behind the market growth. The numerous benefits of workplace mobility such as enhanced employee satisfaction, improved communications between organizations within a company, schedule flexibilities and increased productivity are factors driving companies to adopt enterprise mobility. Traditional solutions are being substituted by EMM vendors who can provide consolidated services for a variety of mobile appliances along with hybrid IT deployment. The future will see a shift to Internet of things (IoT) products and services. EMM and (IoT) together can improve user productivity by enhancing collaboration and decision making. EMM is emerging as a one stop solution for encryption, user authentication, anti-virus controls and remote data/device access.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for BYOD and Enterprise Mobility estimated at US$61.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$157.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period. Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$82.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $33.7 Billion by 2026

The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 15.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR. In the US, Japan, and Europe, adoption of mobility solutions is widely popular across several end-use markets, including banking, finance & insurance (BFSI) entities, B2C companies, healthcare providers, retail chains, logistics & distribution companies, and manufacturing units, which makes enterprise mobility an established and well accepted enterprise communications technology. Characterized by strong mobile application deployments, growing number of mobile workforce, and relatively lower penetration of enterprise mobility solutions, Asia-Pacific represents a strong market for mobile enterprise infrastructure software and services. Cloud deployment and increasing use of mobile devices for business purposes is fueling the growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment to Reach $122.3 Billion by 2026

Cloud computing makes the enterprise mobility solution more accessible and flexible. The need for cloud-based software grew significantly in first half of 2020, with more number of organizations embracing enterprise mobility and motivating the employees to be productive while working remotely. As the number of mobile workforce increases and as organizations provide a flexible work environment for employees, companies are shifting to cloud-based applications in order to manage different functions and various mobile devices from a single controlled environment. In the global Cloud (Deployment) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$112 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.1 Billion by the year 2026. More

