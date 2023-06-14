Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $296.4 Billion by 2030 - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefines Enterprise Mobility

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BYOD and Enterprise Mobility: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to Reach $296.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for BYOD and Enterprise Mobility estimated at US$84.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.6% CAGR and reach US$130.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR



The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$72.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 15.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Enterprise Mobility Initiatives

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Enterprise Mobility: A Prelude

Snapshot of Business Cases Driving Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Solutions

Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work Culture Encourages Growth

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth

Key Issues & Challenges

Security Concerns

Costs

Device Management Issues

Lack of Enterprise Readiness

Complexity

Core Issues for Enterprise Mobility Deployment Ranked by the Level of Apprehension Attached by Enterprises Issue Ranking

Enterprise Mobility Ecosystem: An Overview

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Mobile Computing Devices Drives Demand for Enterprise Mobility

Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones Lends Traction to Enterprise Mobility Market

Mobile Application Management Gains Momentum

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefines Enterprise Mobility

Cloud-based Applications Make Enterprise Mobility More Accessible

Pervasive Mobile Devices Drive BYOD

Introduction of 5G to Drive Enterprise Mobility

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology

Extension of Digital Features into the Physical World via Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Greater Complexity Calls for Simpler App Solutions

Tailored Apps Encourage Adoption

Cross-Platform App Development Gains Traction

Rise in Use of Virtual Personal Assistants by Enterprises

Integration of IoT and EMM Usher in Added Benefits

Location-Based Service to Become an Integral Part of Offices

Security Solutions Gain Prominence

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Rise in Use of Sophisticated Security Protocols

UEM Adoption Poised to Soar

Beacon Technology Gains Prominence

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) in Focus

IT and Telecom Industry: Foremost Adopters of Enterprise Mobility

Banking & Financial Services Sector at the Forefront

Insurers Leverage Enterprise Mobility for Quicker Claim Processing

Global Retailers Seek to Tap Proficiency of Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility Gains Increasing Role in E-Commerce Sector

Healthcare Sector Adopts Enterprise Mobility for Improved Patient Care

Warehouses Prioritize Enterprise Mobility to Infuse Agility & Flexibility

Role & Importance of Enterprise Mobility in Warehouse Environments: A Snapshot

Growing Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Strategy in Manufacturing Sector

Mobility Gaining Wider Traction in EHS Management

Logistics, Travel & Transportation Sectors: High Potential Verticals

SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve

