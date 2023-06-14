Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $296.4 Billion by 2030 - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefines Enterprise Mobility

14 Jun, 2023, 19:00 ET
Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to Reach $296.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for BYOD and Enterprise Mobility estimated at US$84.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.6% CAGR and reach US$130.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR
The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$72.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 15.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Enterprise Mobility Initiatives
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Enterprise Mobility: A Prelude
- Snapshot of Business Cases Driving Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Solutions
- Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
- Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work Culture Encourages Growth
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Outlook
- Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
- Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
- Key Issues & Challenges
- Security Concerns
- Costs
- Device Management Issues
- Lack of Enterprise Readiness
- Complexity
- Core Issues for Enterprise Mobility Deployment Ranked by the Level of Apprehension Attached by Enterprises Issue Ranking
- Enterprise Mobility Ecosystem: An Overview
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use of Mobile Computing Devices Drives Demand for Enterprise Mobility
- Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones Lends Traction to Enterprise Mobility Market
- Mobile Application Management Gains Momentum
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefines Enterprise Mobility
- Cloud-based Applications Make Enterprise Mobility More Accessible
- Pervasive Mobile Devices Drive BYOD
- Introduction of 5G to Drive Enterprise Mobility
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology
- Extension of Digital Features into the Physical World via Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
- Greater Complexity Calls for Simpler App Solutions
- Tailored Apps Encourage Adoption
- Cross-Platform App Development Gains Traction
- Rise in Use of Virtual Personal Assistants by Enterprises
- Integration of IoT and EMM Usher in Added Benefits
- Location-Based Service to Become an Integral Part of Offices
- Security Solutions Gain Prominence
- Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Rise in Use of Sophisticated Security Protocols
- UEM Adoption Poised to Soar
- Beacon Technology Gains Prominence
- Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) in Focus
- IT and Telecom Industry: Foremost Adopters of Enterprise Mobility
- Banking & Financial Services Sector at the Forefront
- Insurers Leverage Enterprise Mobility for Quicker Claim Processing
- Global Retailers Seek to Tap Proficiency of Enterprise Mobility
- Enterprise Mobility Gains Increasing Role in E-Commerce Sector
- Healthcare Sector Adopts Enterprise Mobility for Improved Patient Care
- Warehouses Prioritize Enterprise Mobility to Infuse Agility & Flexibility
- Role & Importance of Enterprise Mobility in Warehouse Environments: A Snapshot
- Growing Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Strategy in Manufacturing Sector
- Mobility Gaining Wider Traction in EHS Management
- Logistics, Travel & Transportation Sectors: High Potential Verticals
- SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 497 Featured)
- 8X8, Inc.
- Accenture plc
- AT&T Communications, LLC
- Blackberry Limited
- Capgemini SE
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Five9, Inc
- Genesys
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Intrado Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NICE inContact
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vonage Holdings Corp.
