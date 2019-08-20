Global C-Arms Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, 19 Countries Data, Opportunity Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global C-Arms Market to Reach $2,706.1 Million by 2029



Overview on the Global C-Arms Market



Global medical device industry is driven by the innovative product launches, advancement in the devices, and a solution-oriented approach of the manufacturers toward product development.The medical device industry is growing at a robust pace owing to the high demand for diagnostic and therapeutic devices treat acute and chronic diseases.



There is constant increase in the number of cardiac, neurological, gastroenterological, and orthopedic diseases among other diseases.Therefore, the C-arms market is growing at decent pace as such diseases requires interventional approach for effective treatment.



Further, the demand is fueled by significant improvement in the overall medical devices regulatory and formation of dedicated government bodies for medical device approval.



A C-arm is an imaging scanner intensifier that is used for a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.The global number of interventional procedures has been on the rise, and C-arms are expected to offer a flexible and cost-effective choice for image guidance during procedures across the medical facilities.



C-arms are medical imaging devices that are based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms within hospitals, clinics, and medical centers. The name is derived from the C-shaped arm that is used to connect the X-ray source and X-ray detector to one another.



C-Arms Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The C-Arms Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The C-arms Market Size is valued at $1,617.4 million in 2018. The North America region dominated the global C-arms market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.



The C-arms market growth is majorly driven by factors such as product innovation, technological leadership, and establishment of hybrid operating rooms.The rapid introduction of the image-guided intervention in the emerging economy markets, such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, North Africa, and Saudi Arabia is the key driver for the growth on a global level.



However, the high cost of the devices is the major concern for the end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.Such factors are likely to disrupt the market growth over the forecast period.



Moreover, substantial increase in the healthcare expenditure, has attracted more attention of investors for the C-arms market.Therefore, to sustain in the highly competitive market, the C-arms are gradually evolving as an advanced therapeutic tool in medical device industry with additional benefits, including high precision, live imaging, easy to handle and cost-effectiveness.



Additionally, the manufacturers in the C-arms market seeking relaxation in the legal requirements and regulations to abridge the R&D as well as the approval process for their products. Thus, providing companies to devote more time to solve complex challenges by innovating new components or technologies to attain better product efficiency.



Expert Quote



Governments of numerous countries are creating policies and taking initiatives to increase the deployment rate of hybrid operating rooms. Additionally, the compact mini C-arm segment is anticipated to be the potential segment, expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2029. This is mainly due to ongoing research and development for product enhancements, growing digital healthcare industry, widespread adoption of image guiding systems for surgical procedures as a go-to treatment option, and technological innovations in medical devices.



Scope of the Global C-Arms Market



The C-Arms market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the product type, application, and region, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is analyze the C-arms industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The C-arms market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by product type, application, and region.



Global C-Arms Market Segmentation



The C-Arms market segmentation is done on the basis of product type is further segmented into mini, compact, full-size, and super-C. The full-size segment dominated the global C-Arms market, accounting for around 42.45% of the total market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). This is mainly due the the increasing geriatric populace, escalating prevalence of chronic and acute conditions requiring C-arms and rise in the number of reimbursement schemes by different governments across the globe.



The C-Arms market segmentation is done on the basis of application is further segmented into orthopedics and trauma, cardiovascular, neurosurgery, pain management, gastroenterology, and others. The orthopedics and trauma segment dominated the global C-Arms market, accounting for around 32.67% of the total market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rise in accidents at the time of sports and other road accidents at high rate in both the developed and developing economies.



The C-Arms market segmentation by region is segregated under five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to retain the leading positions throughout the forecast period (2019-2029), accounting for shares of 33.73% and 30.39%, respectively, of the total market in 2029. This is mainly due to the presence of the leading players in these regions along with higher adoption of advanced medical devices and advanced techniques for treatment and prevention of acute and chronic diseases.



Key Companies in the C-Arms Industry



The key market players in the global C-Arms market are ARI Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., DMS Group, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., GE Healthcare, Gemss Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Medonica Co., Ltd., Orthoscan, Inc., Perlong Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global C-arms market?

• Which opportunistic scenarios are expected to be witnessed by the global C-arms market over the forecast period?

• How is each type of product in the C-arms market expected to evolve in the forecast period?

• What are the demand and pricing trends for C-arms over the forecast period?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the C-arms industry?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global C-arms market in 2018?

• How is each segment of the global C-arms market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019- 2029?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key product types in the global C-arms market? What are the major benefits of each type?

• What are the key applications in the global C-arms market? What are the major benefits of each type?

• What is the market share of each of the companies in the global C-arms market and what are their contributions?

• Which are the key manufacturers in C-arms market, and what are their contributions?



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Italy

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Saudi Arabia

• Israel

• United Arab Emirates (U.A.E)

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



