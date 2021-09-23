Global C4ISR Market | Witnesses Emergence of BAE Systems Plc & Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio Insights

Sep 23, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global C4ISR market size is expected to increase by $ 23.34 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the global C4ISR market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing acceptance of CREW systems.
The global C4ISR market analysis includes Platform segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing spending on SDR systems as one of the prime reasons driving the C4ISR market growth during the next few years.
This C4ISR market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Global C4ISR market report covers the following areas:
- C4ISR Market Sizing
- C4ISR Market Forecast
- C4ISR Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Land based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Airborne - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Naval - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Space based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAE Systems Plc
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
