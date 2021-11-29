Global Cable Accessories Market (2021 to 2030) - by Voltage, Installation, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Accessories Market by Voltage, Installation and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable accessories market was valued at $49.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $99.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Cable accessories are the components that are used to strengthen power cables and protect them from deterioration. Types of cable accessories used for power cables are cable glands, plugs & connectors, cable tools, cable conduit, cable ties, cable terminals, and others. These power cable accessories are used in various applications including power generation, transmission & distribution, railways, building & construction, data centers, and others. Cable accessories offers various advantages to cable infrastructure such as high insulation strength, protection from wear & tear, longer life, reliability, and others.



Rise in demand for power, with rapid industrialization and urbanization increases demand for power grid infrastructure, significantly contributes toward growth of the global cable accessories market. In addition, the rise in demand for cable accessories from power generating plants, transmission & distribution network, building & construction and others is expected to fuel growth of the market during forecast period. However, disadvantages associated with variation in stretching of cables and severe environmental conditions are expected to hamper growth of the market, globally. Conversely, the rise in investments toward R&D to improve quality of cable accessories is expected to create potential growth opportunities for key players operating in this market.



The global cable accessories market is segmented on the basis of voltage, installation, end user, and region. Depending on voltage, the market is divided into low, medium, and high. On the basis of installation, it is categorized into overhead and underground. As per end user, it is classified into industrial and renewables. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Market Segments

By Voltage

Low

Medium

High

By Installation

Overhead

Underground

By End User

Industrial

Renewables

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

