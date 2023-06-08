Global Cable Accessories Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $79.59 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7%

08 Jun, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Accessories Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cable accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% to reach $79.59 billion by 2030 from $50.39 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Nexans SA
- The Prysmian Group
- ABB Group
- NKT A/S
- Taihan Electric Wire Company Ltd.
This report on global cable accessories market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global cable accessories market by segmenting the market based on end user, voltage, installation and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the cable accessories market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid industrialisation
- Increased demand of consumer electronics
- Growing utilisation of smart technology
Challenges
- Growing R&D needs
- Global supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by End User
- Industrial
- Renewables
by Voltage
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- High Voltage
by Installation
- Overhead
- Underground
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
