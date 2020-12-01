Global Cable Management Accessories Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cable Management Accessories estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. IT and Telecom, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$481 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $491.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Cable Management Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$579 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Energy and Utility Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global Energy and Utility segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$191.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$291.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$366 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anixter International, Inc.

CableOrganizer.com, LLC.

Cembre S.p.A.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Eaton's B-Line Business

B-Line Business Gustav Klauke GmbH

Legrand SA

Panduit Corporation

Partex Marking Systems Inc

Schneider Electric SA

TE Connectivity Corporation

Thomas & Betts Corporation

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cable Management Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cable Management Accessories Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cable Management Accessories Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: IT and Telecom (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: IT and Telecom (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: IT and Telecom (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Energy and Utility (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Energy and Utility (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Energy and Utility (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Logistics and Transportation (End-Use Industry)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Logistics and Transportation (End-Use Industry)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 18: Logistics and Transportation (End-Use Industry)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Mining (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Mining (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Oil and Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Oil and Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Oil and Gas (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Construction (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Construction (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cable Management Accessories Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Cable Management Accessories Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 30: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Cable Management Accessories Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Cable Management Accessories Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable

Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Cable Management Accessories Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 36: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Cable Management Accessories in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cable Management Accessories Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Cable Management Accessories Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Cable Management Accessories Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Cable Management Accessories Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 44: Cable Management Accessories Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 46: Cable Management Accessories Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 47: French Cable Management Accessories Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: French Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Cable Management Accessories Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: German Cable Management Accessories Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italian Demand for Cable Management Accessories in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 54: Italian Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cable Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: United Kingdom Cable Management Accessories Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 58: Spanish Cable Management Accessories Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Cable Management Accessories Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 60: Spanish Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 61: Russian Cable Management Accessories Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 63: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Cable Management Accessories

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: Cable Management Accessories Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Europe Cable Management Accessories Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 68: Cable Management Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Cable Management Accessories Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Cable Management Accessories Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Australian Cable Management Accessories Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 76: Indian Cable Management Accessories Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Cable Management Accessories Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 78: Indian Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Cable Management Accessories Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: South Korean Cable Management Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cable Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin American Cable Management Accessories Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 86: Cable Management Accessories Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American Cable Management Accessories Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 88: Latin American Demand for Cable Management

Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 90: Latin American Cable Management Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentinean Cable Management Accessories Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 92: Cable Management Accessories Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Argentinean Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 94: Cable Management Accessories Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 95: Brazilian Cable Management Accessories Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 96: Brazilian Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 97: Cable Management Accessories Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Mexican Cable Management Accessories Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 99: Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 100: Rest of Latin America Cable Management Accessories

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 101: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Cable Management Accessories Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 105: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Cable Management Accessories Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 108: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 109: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable

Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 110: Iranian Cable Management Accessories Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 112: Israeli Cable Management Accessories Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 113: Cable Management Accessories Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Israeli Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 115: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cable Management

Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Saudi Arabian Cable Management Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 118: Cable Management Accessories Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: United Arab Emirates Cable Management Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 120: Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 121: Cable Management Accessories Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Rest of Middle East Cable Management Accessories

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 123: Cable Management Accessories Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 124: African Cable Management Accessories Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 126: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 72

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960836/?utm_source=PRN



