Global Cable Management Accessories Industry
Global Cable Management Accessories Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cable Management Accessories estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. IT and Telecom, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$481 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960836/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $491.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Cable Management Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$579 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Energy and Utility Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Energy and Utility segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$191.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$291.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$366 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Anixter International, Inc.
- CableOrganizer.com, LLC.
- Cembre S.p.A.
- Chatsworth Products, Inc.
- Eaton's B-Line Business
- Gustav Klauke GmbH
- Legrand SA
- Panduit Corporation
- Partex Marking Systems Inc
- Schneider Electric SA
- TE Connectivity Corporation
- Thomas & Betts Corporation
- Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960836/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cable Management Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cable Management Accessories Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cable Management Accessories Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: IT and Telecom (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: IT and Telecom (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: IT and Telecom (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Energy and Utility (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Energy and Utility (End-Use Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Energy and Utility (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Logistics and Transportation (End-Use Industry)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Logistics and Transportation (End-Use Industry)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 18: Logistics and Transportation (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Mining (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Mining (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Oil and Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Oil and Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Oil and Gas (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Construction (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Construction (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cable Management Accessories Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Cable Management Accessories Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 30: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Cable Management Accessories Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Cable Management Accessories Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Cable Management Accessories Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 36: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Cable Management Accessories in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cable Management Accessories Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Cable Management Accessories Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Cable Management Accessories Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Cable Management Accessories Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 44: Cable Management Accessories Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 46: Cable Management Accessories Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 47: French Cable Management Accessories Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 48: French Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Cable Management Accessories Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: German Cable Management Accessories Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 51: Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italian Demand for Cable Management Accessories in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 54: Italian Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cable Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: United Kingdom Cable Management Accessories Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 57: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spanish Cable Management Accessories Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Cable Management Accessories Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 60: Spanish Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Cable Management Accessories Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 63: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Cable Management Accessories
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 65: Cable Management Accessories Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Europe Cable Management Accessories Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 68: Cable Management Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Cable Management Accessories Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Cable Management Accessories Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Australian Cable Management Accessories Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 76: Indian Cable Management Accessories Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Cable Management Accessories Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 78: Indian Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Cable Management Accessories Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: South Korean Cable Management Accessories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cable Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cable Management Accessories
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Cable Management Accessories Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 86: Cable Management Accessories Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Cable Management Accessories Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 88: Latin American Demand for Cable Management
Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 90: Latin American Cable Management Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Cable Management Accessories Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 92: Cable Management Accessories Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Argentinean Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 94: Cable Management Accessories Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 95: Brazilian Cable Management Accessories Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 96: Brazilian Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 97: Cable Management Accessories Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Mexican Cable Management Accessories Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 99: Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Cable Management Accessories
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Cable Management Accessories Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 105: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Cable Management Accessories Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 108: The Middle East Cable Management Accessories Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 109: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
Management Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 110: Iranian Cable Management Accessories Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 112: Israeli Cable Management Accessories Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 113: Cable Management Accessories Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Israeli Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 115: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cable Management
Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Cable Management Accessories Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 117: Saudi Arabian Cable Management Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 118: Cable Management Accessories Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: United Arab Emirates Cable Management Accessories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 120: Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: Cable Management Accessories Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of Middle East Cable Management Accessories
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 123: Cable Management Accessories Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 124: African Cable Management Accessories Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Cable Management Accessories Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 126: Cable Management Accessories Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 72
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960836/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker