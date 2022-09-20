Global Cable Modem Termination System & Converged Cable Access Platform Market to Reach $8.48 Billion by 2027

Sep 20, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market (2022-2027) by Product, Docsis Standard, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market is estimated to be USD 5.06 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.48 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.89%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market is segmented based on Product, Docsis Standard, Applicationand Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Cable Modem Termination System and Converged Cable Access Platform.
- By Docsis Standard, the market is classified into DOCSIS, and, Below, System, Standard, DOCSIS, and System Standard.
- By Application, the market is classified into Business and Consumer.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Emergence of Over the Top (OTT) Services
- Increasing Investment in Broadband Services
Restraints
- High Investment Costs
Opportunities
- Increase in Demand for High-Speed Internet and OTT Services
- Docsis 3.1 Technology Upgrade Cycle
- Governments Rising interest in Cable Digitization
Challenges
- Bandwidth Sharing Issues
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cable Modem Termination System
6.3 Converged Cable Access Platform
7 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market, By Docsis Standard
7.1 Introduction
7.2 DOCSIS 3.0 and Below System Standard
7.3 DOCSIS 3.1 System Standard
8 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Business
8.3 Consumer
9 Americas' Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market
10 Europe's Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market
12 APAC's Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Arris International
- Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN Australia)
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories
- Broadcom
- C9 Networks
- Casa Systems
- Chongqing Jinghong Hi-Tech
- Cisco System
- Creonic
- Genxcomm
- Harmonic
- Huawei Technologies
- Inango
- Juniper Networks
- Nokia
- Sumavision Technologies
- Teleste
- The Volpe Firm
- Vecima Networks
- Versa Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oqhq5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article