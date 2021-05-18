FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 5277 Companies: 27– Players covered include Arcadyan Technology Corporation; Askey Computer Corporation; CastleNet Technology, Inc; Cisco Systems, Inc; CommScope; D-Link Corporation; Lindsay Broadband Inc; Netgear, Inc; Technicolor SA; Texas Instruments; TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd; Ubee Interactive; Zoom Telephonics, Inc; Zyxel Communications Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (External, Internal, Interactive); Application (Residential, Commercial, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Cable Modems Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2026

Cable modems are an evolutionary response to the growing technology demand for alternate internet connectivity. Cable modems are used mainly for delivering broadband Internet access as cable Internet services by utilizing the high bandwidth offered by RFoG and HFC network. The growing demand for high speed Internet services from both residential and commercial sectors, expanding Internet user base, and the growing digitalization process especially in emerging economies is supporting demand for cable modem equipment. The rapid rise in IPTV subscriber base and the escalating demand for high speed broadband services are fueling growth for the external cable modems market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cable Modems estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. External, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

The Cable Modems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. In North America, the prospects for cable modem equipment remains high due to the continuous rise in smart homes and the transforming corporate culture that supports BYOD trend in enterprises. The rapid rise in demand for high-speed Internet connectivity to support the needs of households and enterprises alike, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, is supporting demand for cable modem equipment in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing IT industry and the escalating demand for IPTV services are also expected to support growth of the cable modems market in the region.



Interactive Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

In the global Interactive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$869.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$188.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More



