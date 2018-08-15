LONDON, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Cable Tray







A cable tray is used for supporting insulated electrical cables used in the electrical wiring of buildings for power distribution, communication, and control. They are often used as alternatives to open wiring or electrical conduit systems.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global cable tray market to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cable tray market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cable trays used in end-user industries including commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Cable Tray Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• ABB



• Atkore International



• Chalfant



• Eaton



• Legrand



• Schneider Electric







Market driver



• Increasing demand for communication cable management systems



Market challenge



• Competition from wireless industry



Market trend



• Evolution of cloud-based technologies



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







