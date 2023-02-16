NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. ECG, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EEG segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$790.6 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Abbott Laboratories

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- ConMed Corporation

- Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V

- LivaNova PLC

- Medtronic Plc.

- Schiller Americas Inc.

- Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cables and Leads - An Integral Part of Most Medical Equipment

Recent Market Activity

ECG Cables and Leads Dominate the Market

EEG Cables and Leads: Also a Significant Market

Pacemaker Leads Exhibit Steady Growth

Defibrillator Leads on a Growth Trajectory

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

ConMed Corporation (USA)

Curbell Medical Products, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (USA)

Medtronic Plc. (USA)

Schiller Americas Inc. (USA)

LivaNova PLC (UK)

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth Drivers and Market Trends

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring

Devices

Risk of Cross-Contamination Increases the Demand for Disposable

Leads

Organic Matter on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads

Bacterial Growth on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads

Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads

Portable Devices Drive Growth

Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases

Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain

Damage in Infants

Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units

Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy

Monitoring

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

IV. COMPETITION

